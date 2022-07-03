The purpose of companies is to establish the brand in the memory of their consumers

Keeping the trademark in the minds of consumers is one of the main goals and challenges for communication and marketing professionals, and also for business managers. Brands don’t always constantly update their older products, but they still manage to ensure that customer satisfaction and loyalty is constant.

Tipz’s executive director, Lygia Bellotti, highlighted that investing in the brand’s own positioning is essential for the objective to be achieved. “Promote actions that value the brand and remain present in all media channels and in the main communication vehicles, where they are part of consumers’ daily lives. Both in the digital world and in the non-digital world, these actions make all the difference”, he adds.

Furthermore, the executive director stressed that brands need to better relate face-to-face with their consumers in order to explore and improve with this proximity. “The main element is that there is truth in everything the brand can do, whether in the concept it creates for its products or in its advertising, everything needs to be genuine”, she concludes.

In an interview, communication and marketing specialist Lucas Rezende pointed out that, in order to make the brand present in the consumer’s memory, it is necessary to follow three strategic actions that are indispensable:

Create an emotional connection between the consumer and the message being conveyed, in order to generate a feeling and recognition.

Transform the connection into a practical action, having to put the customer and the brand, in a certain way, closer to achieve engagement in the feeling of identifying themselves.

Show the consumer that your brand defends a cause that may be of interest to them.

Also a communication and marketing specialist Catarina Mattedi Carneiro evaluated that emotional connections are largely responsible for leaving the brand fixed in the memory of consumers. She also highlights that connections can be established by exploring senses, such as the use of exclusive aromas in stores, offering pampering or with very attentive service to customers, showing real interest in what he has to say.