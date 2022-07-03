They’ve grown! Nanda Costa and his wife are spotted on the beach with their twin daughters

Nanda Costa and his wife are caught in a rare moment enjoying the strong heat in Rio de Janeiro

inseparable moms, Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn were clicked this Saturday (2) in a very cute moment next to the twin daughters, the beautiful Tie and Kim.

The four went to the beach and posed on the sands of Rio de Janeiro. Protected from the sun, the babies appeared big and smart in their mothers’ laps. They also showed all their beauty.

Last week, the global shared an intimate click in which she appears clinging to her wife and lying on the couch. All in love, she made a point of declaring her love for the chosen one.

“As long as there is love there will be resistance, we will continue to spread love, we will continue to exist and resist, because there is nothing stronger and more encouraging than this feeling. Celebrate love in every way!”she wrote in the caption of the publication, still using a rainbow symbol.

SINCERE

Recently, Nanda Costa amused fans by telling how it was the first time he became interested in his wife, Lan Lahn. According to her, her first sight of her beloved was when she was a teenager.

“In 2001, I went to Cássia Eller’s concert and saw Lan playing. I fell in love right away, but I thought it was a boy. When I found out it was a girl, I had a crisis.“, she said.

Look: