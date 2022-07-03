Tom Cruise turns 60: 5 classic movies available for streaming – GQ

+



Tom Cruise turns 60 this Sunday (03) in a great professional moment (Photo: Getty)

movie icon, Tom Cruise turns 60 this Sunday (03) in an excellent professional moment – his last job, Top Gun: Maverick, is the highest grossing film of 2022 and also of his entire career. The first feature in the franchise, released in 1986, was also a milestone for the actor, when his name was internationally recognized.

Since then there have been four decades of great popularity in very successful films. Cruise has been directed by great directors since the 1980s as Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrickand has starred with several other notable talents in the film industry.

THE GQ Brazil indicates 5 classic films of his consecrated career.

1. Top Gun : Indomitable Aces

Already in the 1980s, after acting in a few films and structuring his career, the actor would play the role that would certainly change his trajectory, repositioning him as an icon. In the plot directed by Tony Scott, Cruise is Maverick, a young man who, in his own way, shows determination and courage to be the best pilot in the US Navy. On this journey, he meets Charlie, a training course instructor played by Kelly McGillis. Click here to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and watch.

2. Rain Man

Directed by Barry Levinsonthe film is based on the true story of the American Kim Peek, carrier of Savant syndrome. Cruise plays Charlie, a young man looking for the beneficiary of his late father’s fortune. Then he meets Raymond, played by Dustin Hoffman, and discovers that he is her brother. The narrative shows, in a delicate way, how it is possible to deal with differences in a positive and transformative way. Oscar winner for best picture in 1989. Click here to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and watch.

3. Jerry Maguire

In one of his best performances, which earned him the award for best actor at the Golden Globes in 1997 and an Oscar nomination in the same year, Cruise plays a sports agent in a career crisis who needs to re-signify his professional life amid important social questions. . The cast also has great performances by Cuba Gooding, Jr.. and Renee Zellwegerdirected by Cameron Crowe. Click to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and watch.

4. Eyes Wide Shut

One of the great classics of the respected director Stanley Kubrickis also remarkable for being his last work before he died in 1999. Cruise acts with his then wife Nicole Kidman, playing a couple in crisis. The film is above all a reflection on human desire and how social institutions can be hypocritical in the face of their own conventions. Available on HBO Max.

5. Magnolia

In 2000, Cruise was awarded best supporting actor at the Golden Globes for his portrayal in this psychological drama directed by Paul Thomas Anderson that punctuates parallel stories of characters who live in the vicinity of the same street. What is most relevant in the film is the human approach to different values ​​that, although apparently a banal theme, is made special by the growing indifference of human beings to the pain and issues of others. Click to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and watch.