Top rated PS4 and PS5 games of the 1st half of 2022

The first half of 2022 is already gone and brought great adventures for video game fans. Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 were just a few of the names that arrived — but they didn’t move the industry on their own. With that in mind, the MyPS separated the 10 best-rated PS4 and PS5 games in the 1st half of the year.

The cast, of course, only has names released on PlayStation consoles and is based on the ranking of reviews from Metacritic. In addition to those already mentioned above, the list of the best-rated PS4 and PS5 games also includes Gran Turismo 7, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game and much more.

It is worth remembering that, this time, the listing is ranked from highest to lowest.

The highest rated PS4 and PS5 games of the 1st half of 2022

Elden Ring (PS4 and PS5) — Rating: 96

Elden Ring is a fantasy action RPG set in a world conceived by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls franchise, and George RR Martin, writer of A Song of Ice and Fire. The title was one of the most impactful this year and became the highest rated in OpenCritic history on its debut.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PS4 and PS5) — Rating: 89

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded retelling of 2013’s The Stanley Parable. You’ll play as Stanley — but at the same time, you won’t play as Stanley. Players will always make choices with a view to winning, but winning is never possible. As its own description says: “it is a game that you play”.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 and PS5) — Rating: 88

Of course Horizon Forbidden West would be on this list with the highest rated PS4 and PS5 games of 2022, right? A merciless plague takes over the West Coast of the United States and it’s up to Aloy to deal with this imminent danger that threatens humanity. Here, you can explore distant lands, fight even bigger machines, find new allies and much more.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 and PS5) — Rating: 87

From iconic tracks to the reintroduction of legendary cars, Gran Turismo 7 brings a host of classic features while embracing the future with exciting new features for next-generation drivers. DualSense makes all the difference in the experience, as the tactile feedback from the controller allows the player to feel everything that happens on the circuits in their hands.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — Rating: 87

With Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in a remastered next-gen bundle, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection features a number of improvements, such as optimized play rates, ultra-fast loading, and DualSense support. It made a name for itself on Metacritic and is also among the top rated PS4 and PS5 games of the 1st half.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4 and PS5) — Rating: 87

Described as “the definitive Destiny campaign,” The Witch Queen expansion shooter introduced the Throne World of Savathûn, a world dominated by impending evil. New custom weapons, new Glaive, brand new combos, and many other new features are available to Destiny fans in this DLC.

AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative (PS4) — Rating: 86

In AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative, special agents Mizuki and Ryuki, along with their AI partners Aiba and Tama, are tasked with solving bizarre serial murders. Meanwhile, they also need to unravel a mysterious riddle known only as the “Nirvana Initiative”.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4) — Note 86

The presence of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge in this list with the best rated PS4 and PS5 games of the 1st semester was indispensable, wasn’t it? The title is a true beating of nostalgia and bets on the classic beat ’em up with a pixelated art style and a plethora of new combos — plus co-op multiplayer for up to six players.

Crusader Kings III: Console Edition (PS5) — Note 85

Developed by Paradox Development Studio, Crusader Kings III: Console Edition is the heir to one of today’s most popular strategy franchises. Set in the Middle Ages, players will be able to lead a dynasty through the centuries, ensuring security and power for each generation – as well as conquering new lands and titles to consolidate their legacy.

OlliOlli World (PS4 and PS5) — Note 84

OlliOlli World is also worthy of being on this list with the highest rated PS4 and PS5 games. Here, players can perform extreme stunts and discover the mystical gods of skateboarding on their quest for Gnarvana — as well as enjoying tons of customization options, different tracks and more.

What did you think of the list of the highest rated PS4 and PS5 games of 2022 so far? Comment in the section below which one you’ve already ventured into!