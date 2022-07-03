Traditional banks or digital banks? Find out which is more advantageous!

When opening a bank account, the question arises which one to choose. We’ll show you the main differences between digital and traditional!

In the current economic scenario, there are hundreds of digital banking options. With this, it is natural to create doubts as to whether it is more worthwhile to open an account in the digital or traditional bank. To help you, we are going to bring you the main similarities between the two, so you can choose which one best fits your profile.

Rate comparison

Something important to know, before opening a bank account, is how their fees work. See below for some fees charged by traditional and digital banks (survey carried out on bank websites on June 9).

banks Current/digital account registration Withdrawal by ATM Deposit TED and DOC transfers Pix transfers Itau (traditional) BRL 30.00 BRL 2.05 BRL 3.20 BRL 10.50 BRL 0.00 Box (traditional) BRL 30.00 BRL 2.30 BRL 0.00 BRL 10.00 BRL 0.00 Bradesco (traditional) BRL 30.00 BRL 2.40 BRL 6.50 BRL 10.15 BRL 0.00 Nubank (digital) BRL 0.00 BRL 6.50 BRL 0.00 BRL 0.00 BRL 0.00 C6 Bank (digital) BRL 0.00 BRL 0.00 BRL 0.00 BRL 0.00 BRL 0.00 neon (digital) BRL 0.00 BRL 5.90 BRL 0.00 BRL 3.50 BRL 0.00

After this comparison, it is possible to see that it is financially more advantageous to open a digital account than a traditional one.

The main difference between the two types of banks is the physical infrastructure, which only traditional banks offer. However, these agencies have a maintenance cost, which is passed on to the final customer, which makes the fees higher.

Credit cards

Digital banks have a smaller credit card catalog when compared to traditional banks, given that most of them have a diversified offer of them, whether basic or exclusive.

Attendance

All digital banking services are carried out 100% online or through call centers.

On the other hand, most of the services provided by traditional banks take place in physical branches. Except for some cases where it is possible to resolve through messages or call centers.

Which is more advantageous?

Digital banks have more advantages in terms of practicality, lower fees and easy credit card approval.

On the other hand, the fact that traditional banks offer physical service gives a certain advantage, since matters such as personalized loans or financing are more easily resolved in person. Other than that, there is a larger catalog of cards and services for the customer to choose which one best meets their needs.

Thus, the ideal option is the one that best suits your profile and needs.

