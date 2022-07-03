Travis Barker breaks silence and talks about his health for the first time, after being rushed to hospital: “Serious risk of death”

Travis Barker went public to speak for the first time about the delicate situation he has been living in the last few days. This Saturday (2), the drummer took to social media to communicate to fans about his state of health and detail how it all really happened. The star has been hospitalized since the 28th due to pancreatitis.

In the text, Travis told how he discovered inflammation in the pancreas, which includes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and an intense pain in the stomach. “I had a colonoscopy on Monday feeling great. But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.” said.

“During the endoscopy, a small polyp was removed in a very sensitive area, usually treated by specialists, which unfortunately damaged an important pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in life-threatening pancreatitis.”, commented. Despite the strong report, the drummer soon after reassured the fans. “I am very grateful that with intensive treatment I am much better”, he said. He did not share whether there is a timeline for his discharge from the hospital.

understand the case

After suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday (28), Travis Barker was photographed as he was transported on a stretcher and tended to by a series of first responders. In the photos, released by Page Six, the drummer appeared accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The clicks took place outside the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, located in California.

The musician was spotted as he was being pulled out of the ambulance, while holding his right hand up – showing his unmistakable skull tattoo. Kardashian, in turn, was seen only from the back, wearing an all-black sweatshirt set, with the hood over her head. The star’s security team followed closely in a Range Rover, escorting the ambulance to the hospital’s arrival. Click here to check the images.

Hours later, it became apparent that Travis’ case was serious enough that he needed more care. West Hills transferred the drummer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The institution is considered one of the largest non-profit academic medical centers in the United States, and has clinical programs ranging from primary care to specialized treatments for rare, complex and advanced diseases.

Still hospitalized earlier in the evening, Travis worried fans by using social media to tweet a request: “God save me” (“God save me”, in English). It is worth remembering that the phrase is the title of one of his songs with singer Machine Gun Kelly. However, many fans commented on how strange the post was, particularly amidst her health scare.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Daughter asks for prayers

Minutes after the news spread across the web, Barker’s daughter, Alabama, the fruit of his relationship with Shanna Moakler, posted an appeal on her Instagram stories: “Please send your prayers”.

As previously reported, Kourtney and Travis also had a rough few weeks after exchanging rings in late May. That’s because, shortly after returning from her lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, the oldest of the Kardashians contracted Covid-19 for the second time. Since then, she has fully recovered.