Triple viral vaccine: know who can get immunized

BRAZIL – After the vaccination campaign to protect children and health professionals against measles, the MMR vaccine is still available in health units and is part of the National Vaccination Calendar.

In the Unified Health System (SUS), the vaccine prevents measles, mumps and rubella. In the National Vaccination Calendar, the immunizer is available for people from 12 months to 59 years of age, with two doses being recommended up to 29 years and one dose from 30 to 50 years in unvaccinated people. Vaccination is the most effective form of measles prevention and the objective is to stop the circulation of the virus and reduce complications and the number of deaths from the disease.

Learn how to identify the main symptoms of the disease, the risks and important guidelines about measles.

Measles is caused by a highly transmissible virus. Infection occurs when a sick person coughs, talks, sneezes or breathes in close proximity to other people.

Symptoms

Fever, red spots on the body, cough, eye irritation, runny or stuffy nose are warning signs. Symptoms of the disease may appear in about 3 to 5 days, as red spots on the face and behind the ears, which then spread throughout the body. After the appearance of the spots, the persistence of fever is a sign of attention and may indicate severity, especially in children under 5 years of age.

complications

Some groups are more vulnerable to the more severe symptoms and sequelae caused by measles. In the case of children, they can develop pneumonia, ear infections and encephalitis. Measles pneumonia is also common in adults.

For pregnant women, measles can cause premature birth and the baby can be born with a low birth weight. It is important that a woman is vaccinated before becoming pregnant, as the dose is contraindicated during pregnancy.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for measles. Medications are used to reduce the discomfort caused by the symptoms of the disease. It is important not to use any medication without medical advice and to seek the nearest health service if you have symptoms.

