Trouble sleeping? Learn How to Get a Good Night’s Sleep | Science and Health

Are you a good person in bed? Of those who, without much ceremony, lie down and… sleep peacefully, without any difficulty? If so, know that you belong to an exclusive group of people who do not suffer from the most common sleep disorders. Especially during the pandemic, the number of Brazilians who report difficulties to enjoy a good night’s sleep is high.

This is what the research “The sleep of the Brazilian population during the pandemic. How is Covid-19 impacting your sleep?”, produced by Associação Brasileira do Sono (ABS) and published in Revista Sono. Conducted between November 2020 and April 2021, the survey shows that 70% of the 6,350 people interviewed complain about the quality of their sleep.

But after all, what does it mean to have quality sleep? “Quality is a sleep that wakes you up the next day with a feeling of restorative sleep”, summarizes the adjunct professor at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Manoel Sobreira. Supervisor of the Sleep Medicine residency at the Walter Cantídio University Hospital (HUWC), he explains that, otherwise, poor quality occurs when the next day the individual realizes that sleep was not enough.

“Sleep is a basic biological function, just like eating. The organism was programmed from an evolutionary point of view to keep the body in balance. People who sleep poorly, or little, have memory, concentration, and health difficulties. People who sleep less live less. Sleep is important for the entire body to function.

Biologist and ABS member, Cláudia Moreno recognizes that Covid-19 has affected the health of the population, including those who have not been infected by the virus. Head of the department of health, life cycles and society at the University of São Paulo (USP), she says that the damage is varied.

“It is alarming to observe that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought several health problems. The damage to mental health and its association with sleep problems and complaints grew significantly during the period of the pandemic and, without a doubt, may have left sequels. , sleep difficulties can worsen or develop other health problems, such as metabolic ones, for example”, he declares.

According to ABS data, in addition to the worsening, sleep time, which had already been insufficient for part of the population, fell even further during the pandemic. Before the pandemic period, 44.5% of people reported sleeping less than 5 hours a day. With the arrival of the virus in the national territory, then, the number jumped to 72.7%.

The general average of Brazilians dropped from 7.12 hours of daily sleep to 6.23 hours, that is, well below the 8 hours that we learned would be ideal for a good night’s sleep.

The sleep time needed

But is sleeping 8 more hours a day really a necessity? Specialist in neurology, Manoel Sobreira says that the average human need for sleep is around 7:30 to 8 hours a day. “But that doesn’t mean that everyone needs that period. There are individuals who sleep 7 hours and are fine”, he stresses. “This amount is individual and varies from person to person. It is important to realize that, with that time of sleep, she feels good and restored. That it is a satisfying sleep and that you don’t have to stay drowsy or indisposed “, he adds. If, on the one hand, sleeping little can be a problem, is sleeping too much, therefore, the solution? According to Professor Manoel Sobreira, “if you sleep a little more than usual, it’s not a problem. Now if you spend all day sleepy, tired and fatigued, the sleep you get is not quality sleep,” he points out.

Insomnia: Various Complaints (and Solutions)

From excessive daytime sleepiness to difficulties initiating and maintaining sleep, from waking up at night and not being able to go back to sleep to having a high frequency of nightmares for days in a row. There are countless disorders that make people complain about a bad night’s sleep. Contributing to this, some habits began to aggravate these problems during the pandemic, according to the 27th edition of Sono Magazine.

Sleep problems that worsened in the pandemic

Sleep hygiene: what to do to sleep better

To try to prevent these difficulties from continuing, the professor of Medicine at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), Manoel Sobreira, mentions the term “sleep hygiene”, which are several practices and habits that help to improve sleep quality. He checks out what this series of activities is to be developed before laying his head on the pillow.

Sleeping well can prevent cardiovascular disease



New metrics update Life’s Simple 7, from the American Heart Association (AHA), points out that sleeping well can prevent cardiovascular disease. The new metric recommends that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep a night for optimal cardiovascular health. For children, the amount varies according to age.

The new metric was updated on June 29 and published in the magazine circulation. The update is called Life’s Essential 8as in addition to the original seven factors — smoking, diet, physical activity, cholesterol level, blood glucose, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure — it now includes sleep.

According to cardiologist Donald. M. Lloyd-Jones, president of the American Heart Association, the new sleep duration metric reflects the latest scientific findings. “Sleep affects overall health, and people who have healthier sleep patterns manage health factors like weight, blood pressure or risk of type 2 diabetes more effectively,” he said in a statement.

Still according to the cardiologist, studies show that short duration or poor quality of sleep is associated with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and atherosclerosis. In addition, sleeping infrequently increases the likelihood of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke.

Routine changes for good quality sleep



Architect and urban planner Clarisse Figueiredo de Queiroz, 29, says that she has had trouble sleeping since childhood, even when she was a newborn. She remembers, through stories told by her mother, that she was a baby who didn’t sleep, but also didn’t cry because she didn’t sleep, that is, it didn’t affect her.

“The first time I went to a neurologist, I was 8 months old. At the time, what turned out to be that I didn’t have anything abnormal, I was just a little more attentive. It was like my brain was already processing what was happening around me,” she says.

As a teenager, the difficulty in sleeping began to bother her. According to Clarisse, the fact that she didn't sleep well didn't make her tired during the day, but it always brought the feeling of anguish. "Sometimes I would go to school," she says. This feeling of anguish was also associated with the fact that she knew that, when trying to sleep at night, the process could take three to four hours, and there was still the possibility of waking up several times during the night.







Clarisse Figueredo practices physical exercises and drinks tea to improve sleep quality (Photo: Thais Mesquita)











Over the years, the architect says that it ended up being part of her life. Until four years ago she decided to follow a different routine, with good nutrition and physical exercise, to improve her quality of life and, especially, sleep. Entering the job market boosted her: “I couldn’t afford to lose a night’s sleep because I knew I had an appointment Monday through Friday. I would wake up between 6 am and 6:30 am, I had an exercise routine, a lighter diet at that time. In the early evening, after 6 pm, which is the time when our bodies need to start resting, I would try to stay away from screens, such as cell phones and TV.”

Currently, despite not having sought a clinical diagnosis, she uses alternatives to improve the quality of sleep, such as the use of natural products, such as teas and capsules that help to relax the mind and body. In addition to regular physical exercise. “I’ve been able to get a less distracted night’s sleep without waking up to anything. This is what I was missing, a sleep where I could sleep and wake up only the other day in the morning,” she points out.

To seek medical help



If you have difficulty sleeping or staying awake, having a good night’s sleep or if you are excessively sleepy during the day, you can seek specialized medical help. In Fortaleza, in addition to the numerous private clinics, the Walter Cantídio University Hospital (HUWC) maintains the Sleep Ambulatory to assist patients with sleep disorders. In order to obtain care, a medical referral through the public or private network is necessary.

Created in 2016, the HUWC Sleep Outpatient Clinic, at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), aims to assess and treat people who have sleep disorders. The place is open every Wednesday from 7 am to 12 pm. On average, about 20 to 30 people are served. The outpatient clinic has no age restriction for patients, care is aimed at children, adults or the elderly, free of charge.

On-site treatment begins with the diagnosis of the disease. This is what the coordinator of the Sleep Clinic, doctor Manoel Sobreira, explains. “In a case of insomnia, drug treatment can be established for the cause of insomnia, in addition to lifestyle guidelines, which are important. If you have obstructive sleep apnea, sometimes surgical treatment can be established, as in children, along with the otolaryngology service. Sometimes, referrals can be made so that the patient can get CPAP, a device that helps breathing during sleep and is provided by the State Health Department”, explains Sobreira.

Also according to the coordinator, the period of follow-up of the patient in the clinic will depend on the problem diagnosed. “We keep a follow-up until we can solve the problem. Sometimes, after the illness is stabilized or the illness is treated, the patient returns to the basic health care system. If the disease is more severe, he remains under follow-up at the outpatient clinic,” he informs.

Among the tests performed at the Sleep Clinic, there are polysomnography, responsible for assessing sleep quality and identifying complications, as well as multiple latency tests and actigraphy. According to Sobreira, the tests are carried out daily, depending on the patient’s needs.

