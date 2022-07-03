Trump appears ahead of Biden on stage for 2024 election

According to a Harvard survey, 71% of voters believe that the current US president should not run for a 2nd term.

A survey by Emerson College in the United States shows former President Donald Trump ahead of current US President Joe Biden in a hypothetical presidential clash in 2024. Of those surveyed, 44% said they vote for the Republican, 39% for the current boss. of State and 12% in another candidate. Here is the full text (9.7 MB in English).

Support for Trump has remained at the same level since the previous poll, conducted in May. However, voting intentions for Biden have dropped. Earlier, 42% of voters said they would vote for the current US president.

Biden expressed that intends seek the 2nd term of the White House. However, the Democratic party rethinks whether the president should run in the 2024 election. Since September 2021, the disapproval of the Biden administration surpasses approval.

According to a survey by the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, obtained exclusively by the digital newspaper The Hillthe Biden administration’s approval rating is 38%.

The poll also shows that 71% of respondents believe the US head of state should not run for a second term in 2024, with 45% saying Biden is a bad president.

For ⅓ of respondents, Biden is too old to run for office again and ¼ said he is “time to change”.

To The Hillpoll co-director Mark Penn said only 30% of Democrats would vote for Biden in a party presidential primary.

“President Biden may want to run again, but voters say ‘no’ to the idea of ​​a 2nd term, criticize the work he does as president”said.

On a Trump candidacy, 61% of respondents said the former president should not run for the White House in 2024. According to the survey, 39% believe Trump is erratic, 33% say he would divide the country and 30% say he would. the former president is responsible for invasion of the capitol.

The survey also found that 70% of respondents would consider an independent and moderate candidate if Biden and Trump run in 2024. In this scenario, 53% of Republicans and 64% of Democrats would consider this alternative.

Below is President Joe Biden’s approval rating: