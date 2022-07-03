Turco defines Atlético’s lineup with mixed team for game with Juventude

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Turco defined Atltico’s lineup to face Juventude for the Brazilian Championship

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed defined Atltico’s lineup for the game against Juventude, at 4:30 pm this Saturday (2), at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul. The match is valid for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The Rooster was cast with Everson; Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello and Arana; Allan, Caleb and Eduardo Sasha; Ademir, Vargas and Hulk.

In defense, of the holders, only Everson and Arana were selected. Allan is the sole holder in the middle. The attack has the main pieces at its disposal and gains a new configuration with Eduardo Sasha, who will probably act floating behind Hulk.

In 5th place in the Brazilian Championship table, with 24 points, Atltico seeks to shorten the distance to leader Palmeiras, who has 29. The Paulistas receive Athletico-PR at 21:00 this Saturday, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.

The clash between Juventude and Atltico marks a debut for Galo. This is the new collection of uniforms produced by Adidas, which had its material published on the social networks of the club from Minas this Friday (1st) and already successful in sales. See, in the image gallery below, the new pieces.