‘Twelve Caesars’, by Mary Beard, illuminates Brazil by Bolsonaro – 01/07/2022 – Mario Sergio Conti

Crammed with facts and gossip, Suetonius’s “The Twelve Caesars” is a classic of power gossip. Having lived for almost two millennia, its author is one of the patrons of political journalism. Hail, Suetonius.

Beginning with the passage from Republic to Empire, and going from Julius Caesar to Domitian, he wrote the biography of a dozen Roman autocrats. It was an epic age, of civil wars and imperialists, donkeys and heroes, scorn and lust, of pagan porneia and Christian bigotry.

The recently published “Twelve Caesars”, by Mary Beard (However, 462 pages), revolves around the same human clay, but goes in another direction: it investigates how the image of the Roman rulers was created, fertilized and affects the way of looking at politicians . Ave, Mary Beard.

The English historian deserves to be hailed for being a full-fledged classicist. With superlative erudition — half the book is illustrations, appendices, notes and bibliography — and smooth writing, she spans centuries littered with thousands of busts, medals and canvases. The damn thing knows everything.

Her book demolishes myths, reinvents truths, and when it’s impossible to conclude, she says: I’m not going to kick it. It is no wonder that she is a champion of book and podcast sales, an illustrious speaker and an audience attraction for the BBC.

“Caesar” was the surname of Julius, the first of Suetonius’ 12 males. He became an honorary title for his descendants and successors — and tsar in Russian, and kaiser in German — for his coup’s audacity: “I came, I saw, I won.”

If Bolsonaro’s putsch triumphs, therefore, all care is null, as the next presidents will be Bananinha, Carluxo, Flavio Rachadão and so on. Out of sight and for decades to come.

Suetonius says that Julius Caesar was tall, fair, had dark eyes, shaved beard and shaved. Unfortunately, he didn’t grow hair where he wanted most, his head. For the historian, as “his baldness exposed him to mockery from the opposition, he combed what little hair he had from his crown forward.”

Bolsonaro fertilizes a half fringe that disguises the glabrous forehead, and perhaps the horns. He dyes his hair, but now he leaves a white tuft above his ears to hide it. He’s a big boy who takes care of his hair more than his country.

Knowing about its capillary Sahara, the Roman center approved a decree in the Senate that authorized Julius Caesar to wear the laurel wreath, so many were his victories. It was to hide the bald spot, attests Suetonius. Arthur Lira did not think about the bald-aulic decree. For a while.

Mary Beard says that the images of the Caesars precede the book of Suetonius. The figures previously appeared on coins, which the emperors minted to mask inflation and deceive the plebs. They appeared in statues, which they had sculpted to spread their infamous fame.

They also appeared in sarcophagi, which old men from Havan and bosses from Bradesco made to flatter the Caesars and foist them on posterity. As time went on, though, the chance grew that the saquismo would backfire.

This happened with Leticia Bonaparte, mother of Napoleon, and Andrew Jackson, American president. The Corsican mother commissioned a statue of herself from Antonio Canova, a sublime artist. He gave Leticia’s face the features of Agrippina, of the Roman imperial family.

There were, however, two Agrippinas, the virtuous and the villainous, both married to emperors. The first was tortured, exiled and killed. The other murdered her husband with poisoned mushrooms and fornicated with her son. It is not known which one the sculptor copied.

It doesn’t matter because they both gave birth to monsters. One, Caligula, the madman who thought he was a god. The other, Nero, who played the lyre while Rome burned – Bolsonaro strummed the Lira while setting fire to the Amazon. Thus, inspired by one of the Agrippinas, the subtle Canova would have criticized Napoleon, a Caesarist, for having himself painted with a laurel wreath — since he won battles and was bald like Julius Caesar.

They gave the sarcophagus of Emperor Alexander Severus as a gift to Andrew Jackson. He was categorical: “I cannot consent to my mortal body being deposited in a repository prepared for an emperor—my republican sentiments and principles forbid me.” Good, no?

Not. Jackson statues were just vandalized and dethroned in the United States because the haughty hero owned hundreds of slaves and killed Indians en masse.

Sometimes it is better to dethrone an aspiring emperor before he becomes a monument. But his name will not be written here to avoid a lawsuit for inciting disorder.