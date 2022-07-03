Ubisoft ends support for more games; five Assassin’s Creed titles are on the list

This is the second batch of games discontinued by the developer.

Some of Recent Ubisoft Classics Will Have Their Servers Shut Down for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on the day 1st of september. Furthermore, some of these titles can no longer be installed and will have their DLCs inaccessible on the PC. The games range from Assassin’s Creed franchise titles, Prince of Persia, Rayman, among others.

“Closing online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on providing great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft said on its page.

“To help us achieve this, several older titles will be added to our list of offline services on September 1, 2022,” the studio adds. Below you can see all the games that will be discontinued.

Ubisoft games that will have servers down

Match Platform Changes in functionality Year 2070 PRAÇA No multiplayer/online features Assassin’s Creed II PC/PS3 No multiplayer/online features Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012) PRAÇA – Continues after advertising – PS3/Wii U/

Xbox 360 No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC No multiplayer/online features Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood PRAÇA PS3/Xbox 360 – Continues after advertising – No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC No multiplayer/online features Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD PRAÇA No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC Assassin’s Creed Revelations PS3/Xbox 360 No multiplayer/online features Driver San Francisco PRAÇA PS3/Xbox 360 No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC No multiplayer/online features Far Cry 3 (2012) PRAÇA PS3/Xbox 360 No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC No multiplayer/online features Ghost Recon Future Soldier PS3/Xbox 360 No multiplayer/campaign can only be played with console offline Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PRAÇA No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC Rayman Legends PS3/Wii U/

Xbox 360 No online resources Silent Hunter 5 PRAÇA No online resources, installation and access to DLC Space Junkies HTC VIVE, Oculus Unable to play the title anymore Splinter Cell: Blacklist PRAÇA PS3/Xbox 360 No multiplayer/online features No online resources zombie Wii U No online resources

The discontinuity of online services in these titles also implies the impossibility of doing game challenges in exchange for rewards, such as getting skins and items on Ubisoft Connect. In April, Ubisoft had already announced that even older games had their servers down as well.

