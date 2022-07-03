Ubisoft ends support for more games; five Assassin’s Creed titles are on the list

Raju Singh

This is the second batch of games discontinued by the developer.

Some of Recent Ubisoft Classics Will Have Their Servers Shut Down for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on the day 1st of september. Furthermore, some of these titles can no longer be installed and will have their DLCs inaccessible on the PC. The games range from Assassin’s Creed franchise titles, Prince of Persia, Rayman, among others.

“Closing online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on providing great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft said on its page.

“To help us achieve this, several older titles will be added to our list of offline services on September 1, 2022,” the studio adds. Below you can see all the games that will be discontinued.

Ubisoft shuts down online services for over 90 old games

Ubisoft games that will have servers down

MatchPlatformChanges in functionality
Year 2070PRAÇANo multiplayer/online features
Assassin’s Creed IIPC/PS3No multiplayer/online features
Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012)

PRAÇA

PS3/Wii U/
Xbox 360

No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC

No multiplayer/online features

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

PRAÇA

PS3/Xbox 360

No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC

No multiplayer/online features

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HDPRAÇANo multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsPS3/Xbox 360No multiplayer/online features
Driver San Francisco

PRAÇA

PS3/Xbox 360

No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC

No multiplayer/online features

Far Cry 3 (2012)

PRAÇA

PS3/Xbox 360

No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC

No multiplayer/online features

Ghost Recon Future SoldierPS3/Xbox 360No multiplayer/campaign can only be played with console offline
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten SandsPRAÇANo multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
Rayman LegendsPS3/Wii U/
Xbox 360		No online resources
Silent Hunter 5PRAÇANo online resources, installation and access to DLC
Space JunkiesHTC VIVE, OculusUnable to play the title anymore
Splinter Cell: Blacklist

PRAÇA

PS3/Xbox 360

No multiplayer/online features

No online resources

zombieWii UNo online resources

The discontinuity of online services in these titles also implies the impossibility of doing game challenges in exchange for rewards, such as getting skins and items on Ubisoft Connect. In April, Ubisoft had already announced that even older games had their servers down as well.

Source: Ubisoft

