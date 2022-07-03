Ubisoft ends support for more games; five Assassin’s Creed titles are on the list

This is the second batch of games discontinued by the developer.
Some of Recent Ubisoft Classics Will Have Their Servers Shut Down for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 on the day 1st of september. Furthermore, some of these titles can no longer be installed and will have their DLCs inaccessible on the PC. The games range from Assassin’s Creed franchise titles, Prince of Persia, Rayman, among others.
“Closing online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on providing great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft said on its page.
“To help us achieve this, several older titles will be added to our list of offline services on September 1, 2022,” the studio adds. Below you can see all the games that will be discontinued.
Ubisoft shuts down online services for over 90 old games
Ubisoft games that will have servers down
|Match
|Platform
|Changes in functionality
|Year 2070
|PRAÇA
|No multiplayer/online features
|Assassin’s Creed II
|PC/PS3
|No multiplayer/online features
|Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012)
PRAÇA
PS3/Wii U/
No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
No multiplayer/online features
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
PRAÇA
PS3/Xbox 360
No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
No multiplayer/online features
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|PRAÇA
|No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|PS3/Xbox 360
|No multiplayer/online features
|Driver San Francisco
PRAÇA
PS3/Xbox 360
No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
No multiplayer/online features
|Far Cry 3 (2012)
PRAÇA
PS3/Xbox 360
No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
No multiplayer/online features
|Ghost Recon Future Soldier
|PS3/Xbox 360
|No multiplayer/campaign can only be played with console offline
|Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
|PRAÇA
|No multiplayer/online features, installation and access to DLC
|Rayman Legends
|PS3/Wii U/
Xbox 360
|No online resources
|Silent Hunter 5
|PRAÇA
|No online resources, installation and access to DLC
|Space Junkies
|HTC VIVE, Oculus
|Unable to play the title anymore
|Splinter Cell: Blacklist
PRAÇA
PS3/Xbox 360
No multiplayer/online features
No online resources
|zombie
|Wii U
|No online resources
The discontinuity of online services in these titles also implies the impossibility of doing game challenges in exchange for rewards, such as getting skins and items on Ubisoft Connect. In April, Ubisoft had already announced that even older games had their servers down as well.
Source: Ubisoft