UFC 276: André Sergipano wins “luxury training” against Uriah Hall | combat

In a fight that looked more like a training session, Brazilian middleweight André Sergipano defeated Jamaican Uriah Hall by unanimous decision of the judges (triple 30-27). Showing a lot of superiority in the grapple fight, as expected, Sergipano took control of the fight right at the beginning of the first round and was not threatened at any moment of the fight.

André Sergipano celebrates his victory over Uriah Hall at UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started with Sergipano delivering powerful kicks to Hall’s beltline. The Brazilian kept his distance from the Jamaican, and used long punches to attack his rival, and took advantage of the first chance he had, in the middle of the round, to take down Hall, keeping himself on top of the ground. The Jamaican defended and avoided the Brazilian’s progressions, who attacked from the guard. With great skill, Sergipano executed the mount, but saw Hall get out of position and get up. The Brazilian once again closed the gap and dominated the standing Jamaican’s back, pulling him to the ground next to the fence. Hall only defended until the end of the round.

André Sergipano dominated Uriah Hall on the ground at UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

In the second round, the two fighters restarted the fight exchanging blows, and Hall managed to avoid a takedown attempt by Sergipano in the beginning. The Brazilian insisted on the grappling fight and took down the Jamaican, once again being on top and in his rival’s guard. After once again getting the mount, Sergipano started hitting from top to bottom, while Hall just defended, turning his back to the Brazilian. Sergipano kept his cool looking for a chance to fit a rear naked choke. The Jamaican managed to break free in the last few seconds and ended the round with an attack.

André Sergipano didn't give Uriah Hall a chance at UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

André Sergipano started the third round calmly, waiting for Uriah Hall to get close to try to take him down, and he did it with a minute of fight, with a sweep. Again on top, the Brazilian waited for Hall to try to break free to dominate his back. The Jamaican defended as best he could, while receiving weak blows from the Brazilian, who seemed to be waiting for a chance to finish the fight. Hall tried to get up, but Sergipano kept on his back, ending the fight with total control on the ground.

An unfortunate move prematurely ended the fight between bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley. The American punched the Brazilian in the eye at 3:09 of the second round, and Munhoz was unable to continue in the dispute. The doctor decided that the fight had to be stopped.

Sean O'Malley Pedro Munhoz UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

The fight began with both fighters exchanging low kicks and dodging at close range. Munhoz insisted on kicking O’Malley’s legs, who dropped his guard and offered the Brazilian his face. The round didn’t have many emotional moments, but Munhoz attacked more than he was attacked.

In the second round, Sean O’Malley came back with more fighting volume, varying his punches and finding the distance better in the fight. Pedro Munhoz maintained the strategy of attacking the American’s legs with kicks, avoiding a closer approach and betting on undermining his movement. Halfway through the round, O’Malley jabbed his finger into Munhoz’s right eye. The Brazilian was attended by the doctor, who found that he was unable to continue, and decreed the end of the fight.

Jalin Turner slays Brad Riddell

Jalin Turner submitted Brad Riddell with a guillotine choke 45 seconds into the fight at UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

There wasn’t even a fight. With a killer performance, lightweight Jalin Turner submitted Brad Riddell with a guillotine choke in just 45 seconds into the first round. With a height advantage and a wingspan of more than 20cm, Turner was on top of his rival at the beginning of the fight, hitting a good right hand, and took advantage of a takedown attempt by Riddell to lasso his neck and apply a mounted guillotine that forced the New Zealander to withdraw.

Jim Miller wins and retires Donald Cerrone

In the duel between veteran lightweights Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller, the two biggest winners in UFC history, Miller came out on top. Showing a great ground game, the lightweight beat Cowboy by submission at 1min32s of the second round with a beautiful guillotine choke. The result gave Miller the record for most wins in UFC history (24) and spelled the retirement of 39-year-old Cerrone, who left his gloves and cowboy hat in the center of the Octagon.

Donald Cerrone leaves his gloves and hat in the Octagon, declaring his retirement after UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

The first round was very balanced, with Cerrone taking advantage in the standup fight and Miller dominating the fight on the ground, trying different submission positions, and even running the risk of being submitted in the final seconds with an ankle lock.

Jim Miller submitted Donald Cerrone with a guillotine choke at UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

In the second round, the two started to stand, and after the two threw high kicks at the same time, Miller managed to absorb the blow to the head and took advantage of Cerrone’s loss of balance to fit a very tight guillotine, which forced Cowboy to give up. of combat.

Stoliarenko breaks Jessica-Rose Clark’s arm

With a killer performance, Lithuanian bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko finally got her first UFC victory after four losses in her four fights with the organization. Showing a lot of disposition and focus, she submitted the Australian Jessica-Rose Clark with a rear naked choke in just 42 seconds of the fight in the first round. The blow was so fair that it fractured the rival’s arm.

Julija Stoliarenko breaks Jessica-Rose Clark's arm in the opening bout of UFC 276 — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started with Clark looking for striking and connecting two good straights. Stoliarenko absorbed the blows and took the fight to the ground with a “double leg”. Mastering the Australian’s hip, the Lithuanian quickly transitioned to the armbar, fitting the position so tightly that she ended up breaking her rival’s arm before the referee could stop the dispute.

Check out all the results of the event: MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45 treble)

Alex Poatan defeated Sean Strickland by knockout at 2:36 of R1

Bryan Barberena defeated Robbie Lawler by TKO at 4:47 of R2

Pedro Munhoz x Sean O’Malley was declared without a result at 3min09s of R2

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jalin Turner defeated Brad Riddell via submission at 45s of R1

Jim Miller defeated Donald Cerrone by submission 1:32 of R2

Ian Garry defeated Gabe Green via unanimous decision (30-27 triple)

Dricus Du Plessis defeated Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

André Sergipano defeated Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (30-27 triple)

Maycee Barber defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Julija Stoliarenko defeated Jessica-Rose Clark via submission at 42s of R1

