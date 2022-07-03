UFC 276: Volkanovski dominates Holloway, defends featherweight belt and challenges Charles do Bronx | combat

It was not an even fight or fought in any of the rounds. With a dominant performance and without taking any risk, the Australian Alexander Volkanovski authoritatively won the trilogy against the Hawaiian Max Holloway by unanimous decision of the judges (triple 50-45). After the fight, the champion took the opportunity to challenge Charles do Bronx at lightweight, a category exactly above his own.

– You can applaud me or boo me, but you cannot ignore me. I needed this victory as it was to show that I am the great champion that I am for those who still had doubts. I want to be in this octagon as long as possible. Now I want to face Charles from the Bronx. I have the greatest respect for him, but I want to move up in the division and try to be a double champion – said the Australian after the fight.

The fight started with both fighters at a slower pace, measuring the distance and avoiding premature exposure. Volkanovski connected the first two good punches of the fight, but without much force. As the fight progressed, the champion gained confidence and provoked Holloway, and at the same time was more aggressive, reaching a left jab that shook the Hawaiian, keeping the advantage until the break.

Showing more speed and accuracy, Volkanovski returned for the second round attacking Max Holloway from the start. The Hawaiian had difficulty getting into the Australian’s range of action and was stopped by the champion at the fence. Holloway managed to break free, but his attacks didn’t find the champion, who moved very efficiently. Controlling the distance very well, Volkanovski slashed with each thrust of the challenger in his direction.

Max Holloway returned with a deep wound to his left eyebrow for the third round. The Hawaiian couldn’t penetrate Alex Volkanovski’s line of defense, and received blows whenever he got close. The champion maintained accuracy and movement even as the fight progressed.

The fourth round kept the same pattern as the previous rounds: Holloway trying to find gaps in Volkanovski’s defense, while the champion imposed himself with fast and precise blows. Shortly after the middle of the round, the Hawaiian tried to dominate the champion’s back after an attempt by him for a left blow, but the Australian easily got rid of the challenger next to the fence. Holloway tried round kicks in the final minute of the round, but they all stopped in Volkanovski’s defense.

Knowing he needed to knock out or submit Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway returned for the fifth round trying to take down the champion, but was unsuccessful. Clearly worn out, the Hawaiian could withstand the Australian’s jabs, but he didn’t seem to be able to turn the fight around. Volkanovski followed his fight plan to the letter, and was physically prepared to defend the challenger’s takedown attempts. Badly wounded in the face, Holloway valiantly resisted the Australian’s attacks. The champion kept the fight rhythm until the end, defending the belt with a dominant victory.

