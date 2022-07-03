Ukraine calls Russian attack on southern residential building a ‘deliberate terror’ | National Journal

THE Ukraine classified the Russian attack on a residential building in the south of the country as deliberate terror . In the east, Ukrainians report feeling fearful and helpless in the face of increased fighting in the region.

This was Saturday (2) in Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region: with people carrying bodies. The day after another attack by Russian forces, it was possible to see the damage that the rockets had done. Residents are devastated.

A Ukrainian says the attack destroyed the entire roof of his house, the roof collapsed and the windows broke.

“I am 81 years old. There’s no one to help me. It’s dirt, it’s rubble. What do I do?” he asks.

In Severodonetsk, a city captured by the Russians last week, people are struggling to survive. A woman says the future is scary. The lady says she just wants to see her children and grandchildren.

This Saturday (2), there were reports of attacks in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

Images show a plane passing by the so-called Cobra Island dropping a bomb. Ukraine accused the Russian government of not following through on claims it had left the island – a strategic place in the Black Sea that had been in dispute since the beginning of the war. the government of Russia did not comment on the images. There are no reports of injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Friday’s attacks on civilian buildings in Odesa – which killed 21 people, including at least one child. Zelensky defined as “Conscious and Deliberately Targeted Russian Terror” and “not some kind of error”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president continues to run for more help. He called the presidents of Argentina and Chile and wrote on a social network that continues to establish relations with Latin America, which he defined as a “important region”.

The conflict continues to make many people leave their homes and start over in another city. People fled from Lysychansk, one of today’s main targets for Russian forces. They went to Dnipro.