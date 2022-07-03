understand how it works and when it is valid

Do you know how Shopping Insurance works? Get more information about the service in this post!

Perhaps you have already heard about Shopping Insurance, a benefit that some brands and types of credit card offer to attract more customers. This service guarantees the right to request a free reshipment or a refund of the total or partial purchase price in some situations.

For example, Mastercard Gold and Black customers can get a refund of up to US$ 200 (approximately R$ 1040) in case of damage or theft of a product. Both Mastercard, Visa, Elo and American Express have this benefit and, in this article, we are going to focus on the two most popular brands in Brazil.

Mastercard Card Purchase Insurance

As mentioned before, Mastercard’s Purchase Insurance, as with other brands, is valid in cases of theft or damage to a product purchased on the card. To activate the Purchase Protection insurance for Mastercard cards, the customer must present the following documents:

Complete the insurance claim form;

Send proof of payment for the item made with the card;

In case of theft: Occurrence Bulletin;

In case of damage: Product repair quote;

Credit card statement.

It is only possible to request the Purchase Insurance up to 30 days after the purchase of the product (Gold version) or 90 days after the purchase (Black version). To trigger the insurance, it is necessary to send a notification to the insurer as soon as possible and request the occurrence form. This is done through the Mastercard website.

Visa card purchase insurance

Like its competitor, Visa cards also offer Shopping Insurance. In this brand, purchase protection is valid for up to 180 days after purchase, covering expenses to repair or compensate the product. The maximum benefit amount varies depending on the card used for the purchase:

Gold: R$ 3,300 per event and per year;

Platinum: BRL 16,500 per event and BRL 33,000 per 12-month period;

Signature: BRL 16,500 per event and BRL 33,000 for a 12-month period;

Infinite: BRL 33,000 per event and BRL 66,000 per 12-month period.

The claim for compensation, as well as the necessary documents and terms of the benefit, can be checked through the Visa website.

