Vasco estimates between 12 and 15 matches a year at Maracanã and offers São Januário to Fluminense | vasco

In the midst of the turmoil and disputes over the use of Maracanã, currently under the management of Flamengo and Fluminense, Vasco issued an official note this Sunday in which it states that it intends to use the stadium only for its main games, estimating 12 to 15 matches per year, and offers São Januário to the tricolors to compose the calendar.

In the account of the current managers of the stadium, it would be feasible to release Maracanã to Vasco only in 10% of the club’s games as home team. This means allowing the use of the arena for about five games.

In the note, the club also states that it seeks an understanding between clubs interested in participating in the bidding process for the concession of the stadium. Vasco emphasizes that it is a “public equipment” and argues that “it makes no sense to hold games with 10,000 or 15,000 spectators at Maracanã and leave out matches with the potential of 70,000 fans”, directly citing this Sunday’s, against the Sport.

Check out Vasco’s full note:



1 – About new bidding/understanding with other clubs:



Maracanã is a public facility and the best solution would be an understanding between the clubs that have expressed interest, so that everyone can use the stadium according to their characteristics and needs, on a pre-agreed basis. Vasco intends to use Maracanã only for its main games, with high public demand. We estimate something like 12 to 15 matches a year. For the other games we have our house, São Januário. Starting from the 70 games/year recommended by the state government, and using objective criteria such as the public average, Flamengo could play their 35 games a year at Maracanã and Fluminense something like 20 or 23 games. We offer São Januário to Fluminense as an alternative to compose the calendar, and in our city we still have Nilton Santos. What makes no sense is to hold games with 10,000 or 15,000 spectators at Maracanã and leave out matches with the potential of 70,000 fans, like the one Vasco plays this Sunday against Sport.



2 – About synthetic grass:



We have a tradition of playing with natural grass and we understand that it would be preferable, and possible, to keep Maracanã that way. What cannot be accepted is that restrictions are imposed on the fair right of clubs in Rio to play at Maracanã. Synthetic grass is a reality in Brazil and in the world, technology has been advancing rapidly. We understand that in an extreme situation, this can be a solution.



3 – About the possible return of the management of Maracanã to the State Government?



Vasco believes that clubs are perfectly capable of managing Maracanã, as long as there is a bidding process with equal opportunities for participation, rationality, clear rules, and, ideally, with the clubs in agreement. Maracanã was built with taxes paid by Cariocas and Rio de Janeiro and must fulfill its social function of being open to receive fans from all clubs in Rio, on equal terms. Maracanã is an important generator of jobs and income for local entrepreneurs and for the state, so its use must be optimized. In the last game of Vasco against Cruzeiro at Maracanã we received fans from 22 units of the federation. What no one can admit is the attempt to appropriate a public good by curtailing the rights of others, as, incidentally, the Rio Court of Justice has ratified in recent decisions.