Vasco is prevented from putting a banner at Maracanã and shoots: ‘It makes it look like it’s censorship’

the fight between Vasco and the duo Fla-Flu, in relation to Maracanã, won another controversy this Saturday, the eve of the clash between Cruz-Maltino and Sport, which takes place on Sunday, at 4 pm, at the stadium. The club issued a note revealing that it was prevented from placing a banner on the wall of the Lower East Sector, which is in front of the television cameras, with the message “Since 1898 the legitimate club of the people” / “Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama” / “Respect, Equality, Inclusion”.

In the game against Cruzeiro, on June 12, Vasco was also prevented from using the space to highlight the same message. On the occasion, fans took to the stands of Maracanã, the words “Respect, Equality and Inclusion”, on posters.

Vasco’s official note

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama regrets that the Maracanã consortium, once again, will not authorize the content of Vasco’s messages that would be displayed on the wall of the lower east sector, in front of the TV cameras, which is regularly used for communication institutional of the home clubs.

The vetoed message for the game CR Vasco da Gama x Sport Clube do Recife is as follows:

“Since 1898 the legitimate club of the people” / “Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama” / “Respect, Equality, Inclusion”

It is surprising that, in the 21st century, a public good permit holder acts in a restrictive way, which makes it look like censorship. As always, Vasco da Gama fans will be in charge of taking our values ​​and ideals to the stadium.