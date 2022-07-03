Vasco x Sport: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Sport will face each other this Sunday afternoon, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 16th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. It will be a direct confrontation for the first positions of the table and one of the most awaited duels of the competition.

Vasco fought a lot to take this game to Maracanã and had the change confirmed only last Thursday, when the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice hit the hammer in the second instance. With tickets sold out, more than 60,000 people are expected at the stadium. Coach Maurício Souza’s team puts its invincibility as home team to the test after suffering its first defeat in the championship in the last round.

Lisca debuts as the new coach of Sport this Friday, in the reunion with Vasco – the club he commanded in 2021. Under new command, Rubro-Negro is in fifth place and has 21 points, four behind Grêmio – the last team in the G-4 of Série B. Vasco is the runner-up, with 30 points.

Streaming: the Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and commentary by Cabral Neto and Ricardinho.

Vasco – Coach: Maurício Souza

Vasco has some problems for this Sunday’s game. Anderson Conceição was expelled in the defeat to Novorizontino and will serve suspension – Danilo Boza should keep his spot. Nenê felt pain and will give way to Palacios in midfield. With that, Getúlio or Raniel can return to the team. But the main question is on the right side. If Gabriel Dias still doesn’t have the conditions to play, the tendency is that Weverton will start again.

Embezzlement: Nenê and Gabriel Dias are doubtful. Ulisses, Sarrafiore and Weverton Jesus (all in the final stretch of recovery from surgery) and Anderson Conceição (suspended) are not playing.

hanging: Nenê, Figueiredo, Zé Gabriel, Gabriel Pec, Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Barbosa and Edimar.

Regularized at Leão, Lisca said he intends to make few changes in the team – even for the short time for training since the arrival. The only move by the new coach in Recife took place behind closed doors at the CT.

Lisca says he is privileged to be presented in Sport: “It was not easy to get here”

Before starting, midfielder Giovanni returns after serving a suspension against Cruzeiro and should resume his spot in the squad. In the same position, Everton Felipe returned to work in the CT, but is still recovering after surgery for appendicitis. Striker Jaderson, in turn, remains in doubt due to physical problems.

Likely lineup: Mailson; Sander, Sabino, Thyere and Ewerthon; Fabinho, Bruno Matias Giovanni; Alan (Ray and Thiago), Luciano Juba and Kayke.

Who is out: Denner, due to pubalgia, and Everton Felipe, recovering after a case of appendicitis.

hanging: left-back Sander, midfielders Ronaldo, Bruno Matias and Wiliam Oliveira, and striker Luciano Juba.

