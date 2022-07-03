VIDEO: Criminals shoot windows during robbery at Shopping Village Mall; necklace taken is valued at R$ 1 million | Rio de Janeiro

A necklace worth R$ 1 million was taken by criminals in the robbery at the Shopping Village Mall, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio on Saturday (25). According to information from the jewelry store Sara to the Civil Police, the piece is among the various jewelry that the bandits took.

Security camera footage shows the moment when Rodolfo Nascimento Silva, the Hand, shoots through the store window. At the same moment, it is possible to see that other accomplices also shoot and take jewelry.

At least 12 bandits participated in the action, which ended with a dead guard, Jorge Luiz Antunes, 49 years old.

Outlaw from Pará is identified

Rodolfo Nascimento Silva, the 'Mão' or 'Mãozinha', was identified as one of the participants in the robbery at the Village Mall

One of them was identified 24 hours after the action and his name was only released this Thursday so as not to jeopardize the investigation of the Homicide Police Station. Its about Rodolfo Nascimento SilvaO ‘Hand’ or ‘Little hand’who is 29 years old and is a fugitive from justice in Pará.

Hand was one of the targets of the operation in Vila Cruzeiro in May, which left 23 dead. According to the researchers, he commanded the criminal action at the Village Mall.

The bad guys. armed with pistols, they were divided into two groups: one part stayed outside the mall, while the other, coordinated by the criminal from Pará, entered the jewelry store, surrendered the employees, entered the safe and stole the jewelry.

Hand was recognized by the victims as one of the perpetrators of the crime. O Dial Report (2253-1177) offers BRL 50 thousand for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the crime and the author of the shot that killed the vigilante.

Dial denunciation offers 50 thousand for information about jewelry thieves

The criminal is identified as one of the leaders of a criminal faction operating in Pará. There are three outstanding arrest warrants against him for committing crimes of murder.

Now, the Justice of Rio decreed the temporary arrest of Mão, for the crimes of criminal association and robbery followed by death.

The Village Mall robbery

The bandits fled in at least eight bikes who were already waiting for them, connected, at the door of the Shopping Village Mall.

Based on the testimony of witnesses, g1 shows how the gang acted. Until the last update of this report, the value of what was stolen had not been reported.

The thieves’ target was brand watches that come to cost BRL 100 thousand — and that they were in Sara’s safe on the second floor of the Village Mall.

Shooting scares Village Mall goers

Art shows how, according to witnesses, the robbery of a jewelry store in the Village Mall was carried out

At least four men entered the mall. Three of them sat at separate tables in a coffee shop opposite the jewelry store.

In a coordinated action, the three stand up and make two attendants hostages — the fourth yields the Sara’s safety — who is not Jorge Luiz.

Inside the store, three employees hostages are also taken. The four bandits demand that the safe be opened. They fill bags with watches and jewelry.

To escape, the gang takes three of the hostages, which turned into human shields. A criminal still shoots at least 50 timesagainst Sara’s window and upwards.

Everyone descends to the ground floor and runs to the main gate, where companions on at least eight motorcycles await them.

Jorge Luiz Antunes was killed during a robbery at the Village Mall

The hostages are released, but as the convoy escapes, one of the bandits shoots Jorge Luiz. He was unarmed.

The gang flees towards Cidade de Deus, but it is not known whether the assailants stayed in the favela or took the Linha Amarela – which cuts through the entire North Zone of Rio and also passes through the Alemão and Maré complexes.