Video: Glacier breakup leaves dead in Italian Alps | World

At least five people died and eight were injured on Sunday after part of a glacier broke through in the Italian Alps. The information was confirmed by Michela Canova, spokeswoman for the local emergency service.

“Unfortunately, five people were found dead,” Canova told AFP

adding that the total number of victims “is still provisional”.

according to the newspaper Corriere della Sera

so far, two survivors have been transported to the hospital in Belluno, one, in serious condition, was referred to Treviso and 5 are in a health unit in Trento.

The glacier is part of the Marmolada mountain, which is about 3,300 meters high, and is situated in the Dolomites mountain range. Authorities estimate that 15 people were at the scene when the landslide occurred. Videos posted on social media show a large amount of snow and ice rushing down the peak at great speed.

According to information from Socorro Alpino, the huge ice sheet broke off near Punta Rocca, a point often used by climbers to reach the top of Marmolada. All the organization’s teams were mobilized to the site, as well as five helicopters from the Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige regions.

“We heard a loud bang, typical of an avalanche, and then we saw a kind of avalanche of snow and a lot of ice descend at high speed and we understood that something very serious had happened. it is likely that more will fall,” one of those responsible for the Rifugio Castiglioni Marmolada ski accommodation told ANSA.

On Twitter, the Italian Fire Department reported that operations are underway to search for victims and survivors.

It is not yet possible to determine what caused the detachment, but the local press points out that the tragedy occurred one day after the locality reached the historic temperature record for that time of year: 10 degrees.

The Minister for Regional Affairs of Italy, Mariastella Gelmini, lamented the landslide.

“Dead, injured, missing. A huge piece of ice broke off in Marmolada and the avalanche dragged everything. A tragedy. I send my condolences to the victims’ families and a thank you to the rescuers for their precious work”, he wrote in a social network.

