VP says Corinthians took a ‘calculated’ risk, but says he had not lost like that in his career

Coach Vítor Pereira chose to start a very busy team this Saturday afternoon and ended up being thrashed 4-0 by Fluminense, at the Maracanã stadium. In the interview after the match, the Portuguese acknowledged that he knew the risk he was taking, but said he did not remember a defeat like this in his career.

“It’s a defeat that costs, I don’t remember a defeat like that in my career. But it was a fair defeat for what happened on the field“, he said, recognizing that the Corinthians head thought about the clash against Boca Juniors.

“We clearly prioritized Boca’s game, we had to necessarily prioritize Boca’s game. we take the riskswe knew that joining the majority of players who didn’t have a great opportunity to play with some kids, against a well-worked Fluminense, a team that is fresh, at maximum strength”, he analyzed.

For the alvinegro commander, it was even predictable that Corinthians would make primary mistakes, like those seen in the first half – there were two goals from set pieces. He blamed too much gaming on performance.

“We knew we were going to make some mistakes, as we did, it was a calculated risk. But it is a defeat that costs us. The rope stretches, stretches, stretches, and at some point it can happen. At that moment we had no arguments to face a team like Fluminense”, he observed, very praising the rival.

“A combination of everything, the quality of the opponent, which I liked a lot. To face Fluminense we would have to take the ball away, and we didn’t. When we won the ball we accelerated, but I can’t point anything against the players who were on the field. Stronger opponent, more connected, I have nothing to say. We don’t have much to say about this game. We knew the risk, we lost three points, which are recoverable“, ended.

