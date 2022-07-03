Vtor Pereira criticizes the calendar again and says that solutions are scarce for Corinthians

Corinthians had to count on an alternative team against Fluminense, this Saturday, for the Brasileirão. With casualties due to injury or to spare athletes, Vítor Pereira saw his team be thrashed 4-0 at Maracanã.

In a press conference after the match, the Corinthians coach again criticized the dynamics of the Brazilian calendar and highlighted that, as the teams advance in other competitions, it is impossible to maintain the same level of competitiveness. Proof of this was the club’s long list of embezzlement.

“The rope stretches. We are stretching the rope, stretching, that is, we are having injuries and that means that the number of solutions is decreasing. We’re going to have to play more often with the same players and, with this schedule, which is absurd, it’s an absurd thing. I never imagined it was possible, but here it is”, said the coach.

“Those who continue to compete in all competitions have a very big difficulty from the moment injuries start to appear, they start having to play, consecutively, the same (players), that is, the injuries are appearing even in those who we did not imagine. Like, for example, Du Queiroz. He got injured because he had to play many times in a row, every three days. We reached the limit of risk and he got injured“, explained Victor Pereira.

The coach saw the club confirm the injuries of Willian and Fagner and update the situation of other athletes this Saturday. Now, the list of doubts to face Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, increases.

“When we start to stretch the rope, it breaks because we have fewer options And there comes a day when we play a game like that, when we need maximum strength, from our best team, we need to have fresh players to have the ball, and it blows”, he concluded.

