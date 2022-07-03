Wanessa travels with cousin and children to farm after alleged reconciliation with Dado Dolabella – Entertainment

Wanessa Camargo has not yet commented on the rumors that she would have reconciled with Dado Dolabella. The singer’s cousin, Nathan Camargo, was the one who delivered the couple’s supposed romance after the famous announced the end of marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz. “Everyone knows they are together”, he said, in an interview with Débora Lyra’s podcast.

After enjoying a popular resort in Caldas Novas, Goiás, Wanessa traveled with her cousin Nayara Godoi and their two children — José Marcus and José Antonio — fruits of her relationship with her ex-husband — to the É o Amor farm.

On social media, the singer showed the family in the car, on the way to the property of her father, Zezé Di Camargo. “Trip part 2. We’re going to the farm now, the kids are well-behaved back there, super fed, and I’m with a person I love very much. We’re always on the farm together, but we’ve never been to the farm together, so it’s very special. My cousin Nayara Godoi, my private driver, I’m very chic,” said Wanessa.







