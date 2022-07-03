“We will not tolerate any threat”, says Lula about the armed forces

Former president demanded the institution’s commitment to democracy during an act in Salvador this Saturday (2.Jul.)

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) demanded the armed forces’ commitment to democracy. During a speech to supporters this Saturday (July 2, 2022) in Salvador (BA), the PT candidate for the Palácio do Planalto said he will not tolerate “threats” to the popular vote.

“The independent and sovereign Brazil that we want cannot give up its Armed Forces. Not only well trained and equipped, but above all committed to democracy”declared the PT. “It is necessary to overcome authoritarianism and anti-democratic threats. We will not tolerate any kind of threat or guardianship over the institutions representing the popular vote.”

Watch the speech moment (1m37s):

According to PT, the population needs the Armed Forces alongside so that the country can return to normality.

“The armed forces will be on the side of the Brazilian people in our struggle for a new independence, as they were at important moments in our history”said.

During his speech, the former president criticized the speeches of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about electronic voting machines and ruled out the possibility of a “blow”. The PT said that Bolsonaro tries to “create case” per “fear” of losing the election in October.