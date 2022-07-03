What is metformin used for and how it works to treat diabetes

Diabetes is a silent disease that affects thousands of people worldwide. It is estimated that in Brazil more than 12 million people have the diagnosis. It is determined by hyperglycemia, that is, by the increase in blood glucose, a condition that occurs due to failures in the production or activity of the hormone insulin, which is produced in the pancreas through beta cells.

The insulin hormone allows the entry of glucose into the body’s cellular system, when this hormone has defects or difficulty in being produced, the body begins to suffer from the accumulation of glucose in the blood, better known as diabetes. One of the treatments for this condition is metformin, let’s understand how it reacts in the body and what it is used for.

What is metformin and how does it react in the body?

Metformin is an orally administered medication that controls blood sugar. It also helps the body’s cells to properly use the insulin produced by the pancreas.

It is one of the drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, where the patient’s body cannot make proper use of the insulin it produces, in other words, the body cannot control the blood glucose level.

It is worth noting that metformin is a drug used alone or in combination with other drugs, only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as it helps the insulin produced to be used properly.

However, when the body cannot produce insulin, that is, when there is type 1 diabetes, other types of medication are needed.

Is Metformin Only for Type 2 Diabetes?

Although the most commonly used treatment of metformin is for the treatment or prevention of type 2 diabetes, it is also, in some cases, given to pregnant women diagnosed with gestational diabetes. According to doctors, so far it has been shown to be a safe treatment without any negative effects on the period of breastfeeding.

But, metformin is also used to treat PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), but it is a medication off-label, that is, it was not developed for this purpose, but it helps in the treatment. It is worth mentioning that scientific conclusions regarding this use are lacking. And don’t forget, never use medication, whatever they are, without medical guidance and supervision.

Does metformin have contraindications?

The drug is considered safe, if followed by medical advice, however some people cannot use metformin, these are the cases of: individuals with chronic kidney disease, people with liver disease, with difficult-to-control diabetes, individuals being treated for heart failure or who have had a recent heart attack, people who suffer from alcoholism and who have respiratory problems.

Side effects

It is common when starting metformin treatment, some symptoms arise, such as decreased appetite, stomach pains, diarrhea, metallic taste in the mouth or nausea.

Some people associate metformin with weight loss, this is due to the side effects that eventually occur at the beginning of treatment, with time this tends to normalize.

This text is for informational purposes only. Remember never self-medicate and always follow medical guidelines to perform the proper treatment.