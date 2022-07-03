What is VO2 Max and Why You Need to Know Yours

For many athletes, the VO2 max it is one of the most important pieces of information about their own body that they should have. This measurement is an excellent benchmark of our personal aerobic fitness level.

But not only professionals can benefit from knowing these values. Anyone interested in this type of exercise and wanting to know how well our bodies process oxygen can get to know it better.

VO2 max is a measure used by professional athletes to measure fitness

O VO2 max (VO2 max) is the measure of the amount of oxygen that a person can absorb during an aerobic exercise, those that work a large amount of muscles in a rhythmic way – running, swimming or dancing, for example.

This type of activity is called aerobic because it requires a lot of oxygen (O2). This gas absorbed during inspiration is involved in the metabolism responsible for generating energy.

After being consumed, O2 is transformed into carbon dioxide (CO2) and released on expiration. But there’s a problem: not all the oxygen we pull into the lungs is consumed.

During cardiorespiratory exercise, our oxygen consumption increases

This is because, normally, we don’t need as much energy to move around. During exhalation, a part of the air released is CO2 and another part is O2 that we don’t consume.

When we are doing intense activity, our energy expenditure increases. In this situation, we improve the process: more oxygen becomes energy and is converted into carbon dioxide. But this efficiency varies with the physical conditioning of each one.

benefits of a VO2 max high

The clearest benefit of high values ​​of VO2 max It’s the best physical conditioning. Improving this index is also improving our ability to move longer and faster.

But does not stop there. This parameter is also an excellent measure of one’s quality of life, especially as we age, as it is related to the efficiency of our metabolism in generating energy and the health of our respiratory system.

Furthermore, increasing the VO2 max reduces stress levels, increases immune resistance and reduces exhaustion during simple everyday tasks such as climbing stairs or walking long distances.

How do I know my VO2 max?

Typically, index values ​​are reported in milliliters of oxygen consumed in one minute per kilogram of body weight (mL/kg/min). Therefore, one of the ways to increase value is to reduce body fat.

Reference values ​​vary with gender and age, and can be consulted in this article by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology.

Who is interested in knowing their value of VO2 max you should see a cardiologist or fitness professional. Cardiopulmonary exercise tests can be done in laboratories or hospitals.

During the tests, the patient wears a mask connected to a device that measures both oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production while doing some activity – usually on a treadmill or bicycle.

VO2 max tests can be done in laboratories and hospitals

In addition, the specialist may decide to monitor other variables, such as heart rate. With the complete set of data, it is possible to prescribe a complete exercise routine, focused on the person’s interest.

Certified physical educators can also apply VO2 tests, called submaximal tests because they don’t reach the same level of accuracy as a specialized lab exam.

Despite this, submaximal tests are an excellent way to indirectly know the values ​​of VO2 max and are sufficient for people interested in improving their own conditioning.

How to improve your VO2 max

The benefits of VO2 max — prolonging life expectancy, reducing stress and improving immune resistance — are undeniable. But is there any way to improve this index?

The answer is yes. as the parameter is a measure of physical conditioning, anyone interested in increasing their oxygen absorption should seek exercises that improve their own body through cardiorespiratory training.

An excellent way to do this is through high-intensity training (HIIT). They consist of alternating minutes of intense aerobic exercise with periods of low intensity.

But, especially in sedentary people, low-intensity training, such as running, cycling or simple swimming, is enough to increase the VO2 max. In addition, they are less stressful for the body and therefore easier to adapt.

Even though the maximum consumption whether just a measure of the rate of oxygen utilization during aerobic exercise, it indirectly shows our physical condition and even points the way to healthy aging and a lasting life.