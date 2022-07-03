What the latest US decisions say about the country’s future and what impact it has on the rest of the world

Experts interviewed by Jovem Pan blame the ‘Trumpist’ legacy for the ongoing changes and warn that more changes could happen; Brazil may be directly affected

Nicholas Kamm / AFP

While the US has made progress on gun issues, it has set back 50 years on the women’s health agenda.



On the same day that the United States took a historic step on the arms issue in the country, the country also set back almost 50 years on the women’s health agenda by ending the legalization of abortion. The decisions made by Supreme Court, reflect the current moment of North American society, which is faced with an internal terrorism caused by armed violence in the country and the legacy left by Trumpism, which makes the extreme right and the conservatives gain space and brings to the fore agendas that were already pacified. For the doctor in international relations Igor Lucena, even the case Roe versus Wade – decision of January 22, 1973 that guaranteed the right to abortion – not being a law in the USA, the end of legalization is a setback because most developed nations already allow the termination of pregnancy not only in the case of rape. “I see it as a conservative reaction, not least because today there is not a big aspect that makes this positive in the lives of Americans,” he told the newspaper. Young pan. Bruna Ferrari, PhD in Political Science, endorses the argument and adds that the decision should impact the public health of Americans.

“This is a direct consequence of any criminalization or restriction of abortion,” says Ferrari. For the expert, the decision generates a public health crisis for several reasons. The first is the fact that women need to buy abortion pills through a drug dealer or illegal market, which means that it is not possible to control whether this substance is arriving pure and if the medicine has been produced within the quality standards. . “It is a crisis that affects poor women. Rich people will be able to access a private clinic or travel to a place where it is allowed,” she explains. “It is a huge setback for the women of this country”, she adds, noting that the decision was taken by the Court without any kind of public consultation.

An opinion poll by ABC News/Washington Post shows that a majority of Americans support the defense of the Roe v. Wade case. The results showed that 58% believe that termination of pregnancy should be legal in all or most cases; 54% say the court should support Roe, compared with 28% who say the decision should be overturned. Seven out of 10 people who participated in the survey defend that the decision to have an abortion or not should be made by the pregnant woman and her doctor. For Lucena and Ferrari, more than a setback, the end of the legalization of abortion interferes with women’s achievements in recent years. “Women have been losing rights since the government of Donald Trump”, recalls the PhD in Political Science. For her, this opens a gap for attacks on the rights of other minorities.

Despite the controversy, the US Supreme Court’s decisions may not stop at the right to abortion. In exposing his vote in the June 24 trial, Justice Clarence Thomas expressed his willingness to review other issues. According to him, issues such as contraception rights, consensual same-sex sexual relations and marriage among the LGBTQIA+ community also need to end. As with abortion, these decisions are not protected by the due process clause in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. With that, the cases Griswold versus Connecticutwhich guaranteed same-sex married people the right to contraception; Lawrence versus Texasa law that legalizes same-sex sexual activities nationwide and Obergefell vs. Hodges, which allows the marriage of people to LGBT couples, may be the next to be reversed by the court. On Monday, the 27th, the New York State Supreme Court has already repealed another right: the law that allowed immigrants to vote in local elections, on the grounds that this provision violates the Constitution. The measure, approved in December 2021, was not yet in force – the device would only go into effect in January of the next year.

Faced with this scenario, Bruna Ferrari projects a future in which American society will be increasingly harmed, since the country has “a Court that is conservative and the midterm elections do not seem to change [essa configuração]”. For her, the latest events are related to the “ungrateful legacy of Trumpism”, adding that these people who are in power “will continue for a long time”. Igor Lucena, in turn, points to a clear setback. “American society has always been guided by individual rights; when we talk about the repeal of abortion, it seems that collective rights override individual rights, which goes against American rights,” he analyzes. For him, “this situation shows an inversion of values ​​caused by political polarization”. The expert also points out that the movement caused by Donald Trump “was very radical, to the point of eliminating historical views”. It is for this reason, in his opinion, that controversial issues have returned to the order of the day – among them is the discussion about carrying a weapon in a country devastated by a series of shootings that result in tragedies.

In addition to ending the legalization of abortion, in a historic act, President Joe Biden signed the law that aims to establish the regulation of firearms, the most important in almost 30 years. For the professor of International Relations Orion Noda, even though the norm has been made official below the aspirations of the president, it is a “progress that few people expected, because the issue of weapons is part of the American culture”. The bill passed by Congress with the support of congressional Republicans, introduces new restrictions on the possession and purchase of weapons — the biggest being criminal background checks — and earmarks billions of dollars for mental health and school safety. For Noda, this cash stimulus “is a way to get those states that are less likely to vote to adopt this law.” The professor points out that the country’s reaction occurred in the wake of the increase in cases of mass shooting. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group that catalogs all incidents of gun violence in the United States, as of June 28, there have been 293 American mass shootings in 35 different states.

There have been 293 American mass shootings in 35 different states (and Washington DC) in the 179 days of 2022.https://t.co/CTud80aRaB pic.twitter.com/0ZdFMDR6TI — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) June 29, 2022

Impact of the decision on the world

Despite having lost some strength in recent years, the United States is still an influential country, and what happens there can directly impact the decision of other countries. Experts differ on the impact of the country’s decisions on the international community. For Lucena, it is of little influence because “most already have extremely pacified points about having weapons”. He even cites the example of Brazil and says that, despite these discussions being present, what happened there will not have an impact here. “I don’t think there will be any change here”, he summarizes. For the doctor in international relations, as these are not decisions that the majority of society supports, there will not be a “propaganda campaign because in the country itself there are conflicts over these situations”.

Bruna Ferreira disagrees. For the political scientist, decisions in States can have effects in other countries, especially Western ones. “The US is a beacon in the world about a democratic system,” she says. “These decisions may not directly influence, but they give strength to the growth of conservative groups”, she adds. She says that Brazil may be one of the most affected. “We know the influence that US policy has on the current government and we can already see Bolsonaro making electoral use of this US decision.” Ferrari cites the booklet launched by Ministry of Health which claims that any type of abortion is a crime. In an interview with Fox News, Jair Bolsonaro said he liked the change in US law. “When the US Supreme Court changed the abortion law, the left in Brazil did not like it. We like it,” he declared.