WhatsApp waiting list and other app news

THE whatsapp waiting list is a new feature of the messenger that is in the testing phase and promises to give administrators greater control over groups.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about this new feature, as well as other new features that are planned for the future of the app.

How the new WhatsApp feature will work

The new feature, which loosely translates to “Group Member Approval,” adds a new field where admins can check who has made membership requests. Therefore, you can choose whether or not to approve new users.

Approval of members in groups

According to website information WABetaInfo, the feature is not standard or required in the application, so an administrator must enable the option. Until then, the function is only being tested in the beta version of the application on the Android system.

As for user approvals, they can be carried out within the groups, in the area that displays more information about them. As it is still in the development stage, there is no set date for the official release.

Other news that will be implemented in WhatsApp in the future

Recently it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow the creation of polls in groups. If the repercussion is positive, the tool should be released in the next updates of the messenger.

Status reactions on desktop (beta) versions

The beta version of WhatsApp Web is testing a function that allows the user to react to the status of contacts with up to eight emoji options. If approved, the functionality should be released in the near future on Android and iOS versions.

Additional mobile device permission

In addition to being able to connect up to four Web devices (PC) to the same account, the messaging application is also testing the possibility of including one more smartphone linked to the account. In this way, users will be able to use the application on more different devices.