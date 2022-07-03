Where to watch the match live for the Brasileirão Serie C

Photo: vitoria-x-figueirense-brasileirao-serie-c

The Brasileirão Série C starts this weekend the match of the 13th round of the qualifying phase. Trying to get away from the Z4, Vitória faces Figueirense at Estádio Barradão this Saturday (2), at 19h. The match will be broadcast live in real time through the online streaming service. DAZN. To gain access, it is necessary to access the website and find out about the membership procedures.

Victory near the Z4

Recently relegated from the Brasileirão Serie B, Vitória has a campaign far below what was expected by their fans. Leão da Barra is in 16th place with 12 points gained in 12 games and has not won for four games. In their last match, they tied 0-0 away from home with Altos.

The opponent, Figueirense, comes from four consecutive draws and currently occupies the 6th place, with 19 points. In their last duel for the Brasileirão Série C, they drew 0-0 at home against Remo.

Technical sheet – Vitória x Figueirense

Competition: Brasileirão Serie C – 13th round

Date and time: Saturday, July 2nd, at 7 pm Brasília time

Location: Manuel Barradas Stadium – O Barradão, in Salvador-BA

Transmission: DAZN

Arbitration: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG), Magno Arantes Lira (MG) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (MG)

João Burse excited after week of reinforcements

Vitória coach Paulo Burse said he was hopeful for the duel against Figueirense at home, as he analyzed several points to be corrected in the away draw with Altos and prepared his team during the week in the search for a positive result against the fans and regain the path of victories in the Brasileirão Serie C:

“We had the second week of work, all we coaches want is the week to put what we believe in football, to give confidence to the athletes. I’m very happy with the week we’ve had, athletes have been very dedicated. You can be sure that, in this game, you will be able to see a lot of what I put for them in terms of possession, of keeping the ball, in terms of positioning, this is what we worked on and we hope it can be transferred in this game. .

We played the first game against Altos, we had a week of preparation. And the game gives us answers that we adjust over the next week, and that’s what I did. We had this second week of work to see what worked, what didn’t. Athletes who responded or who did not. But it is a hardworking group, who likes to work, who dedicate themselves and are very uncomfortable with the situation we live in. So, we hope to have a great game, together with our fans, which will be very important for us.” – said the technical commander of Vitória.