Who is Ruja Ignatova, the ‘Cryptocurrency Queen’ on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Who is Ruja Ignatova, the ‘Cryptocurrency Queen’ on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List 0 Views

Ruja Ignatova
photo caption,

US officials warn that Ruja Ignatova may have changed her appearance since disappearing in 2017

Bulgarian Ruja Ignatova, also known as the “missing crypt lady”, was placed on the FBI’s list of the ten most wanted criminals, the American federal police.

The criminal, believed to be in her 40s, is wanted for her alleged role in a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin.

Authorities accuse the fugitive of using the scheme to defraud victims of more than US$4 billion.

Ignatova has been missing since 2017, when US authorities issued an arrest warrant for her.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Quina, contest 5,887: São Roque bet alone wins R$ 5.7 million | lotteries

The contest 5,887 from Quina was held on Saturday night (2) in São Paulo. See …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved