Why did Michael Jackson wear a mask before Covid-19?

The covid-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in demand for face masks across the world. Due to the health crisis, the accessory – until then uncommon – is now part of the routine of millions of people around the world.

The need for surgical masks has also resurfaced theories about one of the mysteries that accompanied the king of pop Michael Jackson, who from the 1980s until his death in 2009 wore the item in public appearances.

Since 2020, when the use of masks became mandatory to help contain the transmission of covid-19, the internet has been flooded with memes relating the singer’s craze to the global emergency. For part of the fans, Jackson predicted (and prevented) the coronavirus.

Recently, the theory came to be reinforced by former security guard of the king of pop Matt Fiddes. In an interview with the British tabloid The Sun, he stated that the boss feared a global pandemic.

“He would go through four countries in just one day and get on planes with lots of people all the time. He’d say, ‘Matt, I can’t get sick, I can’t let my fans down,” he said.

The same bodyguard had already spoken about Michael Jackson’s eccentricity in 2019, but, at the time, said that the reason for wearing masks was, in fact, to manipulate the media and generate “buzz” to remain in evidence.

Jackson’s apparent fascination with hiding his face behind masks has already led to unusual situations. In 2004, for example, the singer was approached by the police after complaints after being mistaken for a possible criminal when entering a supermarket chain. At the time, he wore a ski mask, which scared the establishment’s attendants.

But then what would be the real reason why Michael Jackson wore a mask even before covid-19?

Privacy

The answer may be simpler than it seems. In the book “Moonwalk” (1988), Michael Jackson himself briefly indicates that the reason for wearing the accessory in public, along with sunglasses, would be to have more privacy.

“After I had my wisdom teeth removed, the dentist gave me a surgical mask to wear at home to keep germs out. I loved this mask. It was great — much better than sunglasses — and I had fun wearing it. for a while. There’s so little privacy in my life that hiding a little bit from myself is a way to take a break from it all. It might seem weird, I know, but I like my privacy.”

Years later, in an interview in 1993, the singer’s brother, Jackie Jackson, again endorsed his brother’s use of the mask as a refuge. “Even before he started altering his features, Jackson was wearing a mask, hiding a feeling of unbearable pressure to succeed,” he said,

The explanation was also the same one used in interviews given by Michael Jackson’s children after the singer’s death. In different interviews with presenters Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, Paris Jackson reported that she found having to wear a mask confusing, but over time she understood that it was a way for her father to protect her and her brothers from the paparazzi.

Prince Jackson, also the singer’s son, gave the same version to the Los Angeles Times, and explained that, because he didn’t have a normal childhood due to fame, Michael wanted children to be able to play and have privacy, without being recognized.

In another posthumous tribute, a song by the singer was released, highlighting precisely the accessory that accompanied him for decades. In the lyrics of the song “Behind the mask” (free translation: Behind the Mask), Jackson says in one of the excerpts “you sit behind a mask and you control your world”.

vitiligo

Another possibility already raised in the media for Michael Jackson to choose to wear masks in public appearances, as well as gloves, goes beyond the issue of image preservation. Some North American vehicles have already brought interviews with friends of Michael Jackson who indicated the use of the accessory to hide health and skin problems.

The singer was diagnosed with vitiligo and lupus in 1983 and the treatment for the disease was the reason given by the star for the change in skin pigmentation. The illnesses would also have increased the sensitivity of Jackson’s skin to sunlight.

“His vitiligo was bad because it started to look blotchy on his body. All over his body — but on his face and hands, which is hard to treat,” said dermatologist Dr. Arnie Klein in an interview with CNN.

Much more than Michael Jackson

Although the singer is one of the main references regarding the use of the face mask before the covid-19 pandemic, a BBC report recalls that far beyond disguise, people began to wear masks for protection around the 6th century BC.

The item has also been gaining supporters at different times in history, including protection against the Black Death in the 14th century and the Spanish Flu in the 20th century. In Eastern countries, especially Japan, wearing a mask is also not a problem. novelty, but rather a cultural issue of self-protection.