Why has the price of milk soared? Drought, inflation and producer flight

Suddenly, the subject turned to the price of milk, which soared and reached levels never before reached, between R$ 7 and R$ 10, even above the liter of gasoline. The crisis in the dairy sector, however, did not come suddenly. It has increased in the last three years, in a context of a pandemic, a rise in the dollar and inflation, aggravated by the drought in the last harvest and the war in Ukraine. The cost of corn, the main beef dish, soared, as well as other items that weigh on dairy production, such as mineral supplementation, fertilizers and fuel.

The fact is that this whole scenario reduced the supply of milk in the country by 10.3% in the first quarter, or 10 million liters per day. And prices soared. In the last twelve months, until May – therefore, not counting the increase in June -, UHT milk in cartons rose 29.43% for the consumer, cheeses 17.4%, yogurt 20.4% and butter 17, 4%, all above the IPCA inflation of 11.7%.

The bills, however, tightened first for the milk producer, before tightening for the consumer. This becomes clear when looking at the exchange ratio between milk and inputs.

More than 40 liters of milk to buy a bag of corn

Data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea-Esalq/Usp) show that in 2019 the rancher needed to produce 28 liters of milk to buy a 60 kg bag of corn. In 2020, the annual average value rose to 34 liters per bag and, in 2021, it reached 43 liters per bag. This year started with a peak of 45 liters/bag. The recent declines in the price of grains, combined with a rise in the price paid to the producer, brought the exchange ratio to 35 liters of milk per bag of corn. But the average for the year is still high, at 41 liters per bag.

“If compared to 2019, the producer lost 46% of the purchasing power he had in relation to the input. Changing into offal, it became more expensive to feed the herd, it became more expensive to pay for this nutritional management. So, the producer ends up reducing investments in the activity as a whole”, evaluates Natalia Grigol, a researcher at Cepea.

To avoid losses, producer sold cows for slaughter

Who confirms this reduction in investments is the milk producer Jônadan Ma, from Uberaba, one of the largest dairy basins in the country. Faced with rising costs, Jônadan, like many ranchers, decided to send females with lower productivity to slaughter, taking advantage of the increased price of the arroba of the ox. “I reduced the operation so that the damage was smaller. I auctioned, sold part of the cattle, slaughtered females. And these cows, although less productive, have a huge weight in the amount of production sold to the market. of 10.3%. The more heads eaten, the more damage to the producer”.

The sector today feels the effects of adverse weather factors from months ago. The drought of the last cycle, which had already affected the pastures, also impacts now, in the off-season, because the lower quality silage translates into lower conversion into milk. Jônadan complains about the lack of solidarity from dairy and supermarkets. “Last year, the consumer paid 4 to 5 reais per liter of milk and this margin could be passed on in part to the producer, so that he could withstand the crisis period of increased costs, but it did not happen. Then the producer did not have the what to do, except to undo the squad, kill the matrix and reduce the technological level. And, of course, production decreased”.

Narrow margins put pressure on small producers

The milk production activity in Brazil is one of the most dispersed. The IBGE estimates 1.1 million producers, of which 70% are small, who extract up to 50 liters of milk per day, many of whom work as a secondary source of income. The entire sector has been under pressure since 2020 by the successive increase in the Effective Operating Cost, measured by Cepea. It was only in the last month that the first signs of a decline appeared.

The scenario involves more profound changes than a mere seasonal variation in supply. In other periods of lean cows, a normal market movement would be for the small producer to sell the herd to another rancher, and the cows to continue producing. Natalia Grigol says that the story of Jônadan, from the Triângulo Mineiro, is repeated throughout the country. “In this last year, due to the very strong increase in milk production costs and due to the high price of the arroba of meat, many producers not only left the activity, but also sent the animals for slaughter”, he says. “goodbye to mimosas” that are closer to the end of the production cycle or are from mixed cattle, which deliver little milk.

Official data should appear in the next IBGE census, which begins the survey in August, but the Santa Catarina Agriculture Federation estimates that at least nine thousand producers abandoned dairy activity during the pandemic. In the beginning of the 90’s there were 75 thousand producers in the state, today there would be only 24 thousand. Without milk, which fulfills an important social factor – it is money that “dribbled” every month on the property – producers have to bet on another economic activity, sell or lease the land.

It will take time to normalize supply

Industry reports on the fall in volumes captured confirm the downsizing of activity in the country. The aging of cattle ranchers and the difficulty of labor are other factors that are also pushing more people out of the activity, according to Ronei Volpi, president of the Dairy Cattle Commission of the National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA).

In the short term, for the consumer, there is no prospect of a decrease in milk prices, because it should take some time to normalize the offer. The off season, which is ending in the South and just starting in the Southeast, coincides with the time of greatest consumption, in winter. According to Volpi, the industries are still “desperate after milk, holding an auction with the producers”.

“We expect to return to a certain level of normality in the second half of the year, but the realignment of prices should continue. Inflation is worldwide, the United States has an index of almost 10%. There are also the consequences of the war, fertilizers, which have doubled in price, and so on. Milk will not cost 2 or 3 reais again”, says Volpi. He is also critical of the imbalance in the production chain. “Producers are receiving R$ 2.80 or R$ 3.00 at most. And milk arrives on the market at R$ 7.00 or R$ 8.00. That lion’s share of retail never falls”.

Emergency Aid stimulates an increase in consumption

Despite the adverse macro scenario, at the consumption end there are signs of reaction. Guilherme Sousa Dias, technical advisor to the CNA, notes that the government’s Emergency Aid has a direct effect on dairy consumption. “Dairy livestock is practically geared towards the national market. If the economy is bad, prices are bad too. This injection of funds, of 7.4 billion reais in April, paid to the population in an emergency situation, positively affected demand.”

Sales began to grow at wholesale. Jessica Olivier, market analyst at Scot Consultoria, suggests an explanation. “The level of unemployment is falling, which leads consumers to consume more derivatives, not just milk, especially in the poorest strata. But the price of milk is still not expected to drop. The pastures will take a few months, until October and November, to improve again, with the rains”. As for supply, the tendency is for medium and large companies to compensate for those who left, by increasing productivity. “The little ones produce 15 to 20 liters of milk a day, per cow. Larger producers get 40 liters a day”, underlines Jessica Olivier.

Producer asks for explanations from dairy and supermarkets

For rancher Jônadan Ma, there is not much that consumers and dairy farmers can do. “Both we and consumers are price takers, we don’t say how much we will receive or pay. We want the chain to work in a win-win way, but the bill has always been broken at both ends. The consumer pays dearly and the producer earns little. Someone in the middle is earning a lot. That’s what I do, short and thick.”

The report made contact with the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) and tried to hear Viva Lácteos, which represents dairy products, to assess the current scenario of milk prices. Until the closing of the text, there was no response. The space remains open.

Country is among global leaders in milk production

Milk production in Brazil is 35.4 billion liters per year, the third largest in the world. In 2020, the country milked 16.1 million cows, with an average production of 2,192 liters per cow/year. The average is driven by the southern states, all with production of more than 3500 liters/cow/year, and which account for 51% of national production, led by Minas Gerais, with 27% of the total.