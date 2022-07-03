“Will I die so young?”

Carla Diaz reveals despair when receiving the diagnosis that was made two years ago; she is now cured

The actress Carla Diaz moved her followers this Saturday (2) by telling her that today is a day of deep reflection for the actress. Today marks two years since she discovered cancer.

“Exactly 2 years ago I discovered cancer. In a pandemic period, where everyone was worried and confined inside their homes. You can imagine how difficult it was, right? I suddenly became a risk group, I had to have the strength to not only to go through cancer and the weight that this disease already accompanies, but also to take care of myself and treat myself effectively”, she said in a long text posted on her profile.

The actress said the first symptom was persistent reflux. “Thanks to a reflux, I went to a doctor and got an early diagnosis. It was a horrible feeling, after dinner it felt like someone was hanging me and I couldn’t really explain what I was feeling. With the persistence of this feeling, we started to investigate . I scheduled exams with my gynecologist and I never imagined that what lay ahead were endless consultations and days of distress”, she said.

Now recovered, she said she was afraid of an early death. “It was horrible not knowing what awaited me, the uncertainty, fear, agony, and worry… I asked myself: “Am I going to die so young?” After all, who expects cancer at 29? After so many uncertainties and biopsies, we received the much-unwanted “yes”. Yes, it was thyroid cancer”she recalls.

After surgery and treatment with a specialized medical team came the good news: she was completely cured.

“Having the diagnosis, we started the fight against the disease. And again, several appointments and running until the day of surgery. I thank you every day for having passed by amazing doctors, who were angels in my life. The strongest memory of the day after the surgery, it was the awakening. In which, I only knew how to look at my mother and ask if I was alive. Yes, alive and cured!!! And with that, willing to alert whenever possible: Thyroid cancer affects 3% more women than men, between 20 and 65 years old”, she stated that she even encouraged fans to do routine exams.

Look:

CAT!

Last Wednesday night (22), the actress Carla Diaz raised the temperature of the web by sharing daring clicks from a sensual photoshoot. Full of attitude and with a face like that, the ex-BBB gave up the lingerie and chose an orange microtop that let the edge of her breasts show.

“Hi. Middle of the week and the energy is still up there, as we continue with a lot of work. I could only stop now, and I came to wish you a good night.“, she wrote in the caption of the publication.