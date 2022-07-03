Will new PIS/Pasep salary bonus be paid later this year? Look

Until 2020, the payment of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep it was carried out within two years, from July of one year to June of the following year. However, in 2021 the benefit was not passed on.

The benefit was not made available last year because the Federal Government decided to transfer the resources for the payment of the PIS/Pasep to an economic containment program. In this way, the salary allowance for the base year 2020 was only paid this year.

Due to the delay in the distribution of the benefit, many workers believe that there will be a new payment of the PIS/Pasep this year, in this case, referring to the base year 2021.

NUBANK launches new FREE in-app financial education program

Will there be a new round of PIS/Pasep later this year?

So far, there is no other forecast of payment of the salary bonus for this year. Therefore, the transfer of the 2021 base year salary allowance is quoted for next year.

However, it is important to point out that the benefit payment system was also changed. Now, the salary bonus is distributed in the same year, that is, from the first semester.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

The worker can consult if he will be entitled to the PIS/Pasep through the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, available for Android and iOS, or through the Alô Trabalho telephone exchange, at number 158.

In addition, if you want, you can consult the service channels of the bank where you receive the benefit: See:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

Forgotten money: Workers have R$1,100 from PIS/PASEP for withdrawals

Did you work in 2019? So you may be entitled to receive amounts that are forgotten in PIS/Pasep. According to information from the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, approximately R$200 million still need to be withdrawn by more than 320,000 workers registered in the program.

The values ​​forgotten by the workers refer to the 2019 base year of the PIS/PASEP. The application deadline began in March of this year.

For those who think they are entitled to the 2019 PIS/PASEP salary allowance, simply make an inquiry via the Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS). In addition, it is possible to contact the Alô Trabalhador call center, telephone 158.

The worker can request his forgotten money from PIS/PASEP face-to-face, by going to the nearest regional unit of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. On occasion, just present an official document with photo.

In addition, it is also possible to apply for reissue by the Regional Labor Superintendence. Just send an email message to the address [email protected], replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where you live.

After submission, if the application is approved by the Ministry, the worker will have until December 29, 2022 to make the withdrawal. However, if you still do not carry out the operation, you will have to wait for a new deadline to place the order, scheduled only in 2023.

Who is entitled?

As it refers to the year 2019, in order to withdraw the benefit, the worker must:

Have an active registration on PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

for at least 5 years; Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked, in 2019, for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or eSocial;

The worker is able to consult the information of his PIS/Pasep through the Digital Work Card application, available for Android and iOS. Those who prefer, can call the Alô Trabalhador call center, by number 158.

At the time, the amount paid was R$1,100.