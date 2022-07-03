With flu-like symptoms, Roberto Carlos again postpones concerts in Rio | celebrities



Roberto CarlosDisclosure / Claudia Schembri

Rio – Almost two weeks after being diagnosed with covid-19, Roberto Carlos postponed for the second time the shows he would do at Qualistage, a concert venue in the West Zone of Rio. On Friday night (1st), the singer’s advice released a statement on Instagram, informing that the King tested negative for the coronavirus, but preferred to reschedule the presentations because he still had flu-like symptoms.

According to the note, the next three shows that Roberto Carlos would do won new dates. This weekend’s performances were postponed to July 23 and 24, and next Wednesday’s show was transferred to the following week, rescheduled for the 13th. The artist’s team reinforces that purchased tickets become valid to the new dates automatically.

Meanwhile, the presentations on July 9th and 10th remain confirmed. On the 10th, the King promotes an unprecedented show, inviting only women to fill the Qualistage. “For the first time in Rio de Janeiro, Roberto Carlos in a show just for women. In this special show the day is reserved just for them: men don’t enter!”, says the post published on the singer’s Instagram last week.

