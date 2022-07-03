With takeoff and landing of two A380 planes, the north runway of Dubai is cleared

A380 taking off from Dubai’s north runway, in a scene from one of the three videos below





Dubai Airports, the airport manager of the famous Emirati city, this week announced the successful completion of the Dubai International Airport (DXB) north runway project, after 45 days of extensive rehabilitation work from May 9 to June 22. .

On June 22, an Emirates Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger transport model, bound for Amman, Jordan, was the first aircraft to take off from the renovated runway.

Shortly afterwards, another Emirates A380, arriving from Sydney, Australia, landed, officially marking the reopening of DXB’s North Runway and return to operations ahead of the northern hemisphere’s busy summer travel period.

During the intervention period, Dubai Airports published three videos showing and explaining the work in progressas shown in the following three players (depending on the device being used to watch, it may be possible to use the menu in the corner to add subtitles and also to activate their automatic translation into Portuguese).









A workforce of more than 400 engineers and field specialists, as well as 3,800 employees worked 24 hours a day to rebuild the 4,500-meter center lane of the runway, as well as associated taxiways and graduated safety lanes.

In addition, more than 4,230 LED airfield lights have been upgraded and reinstalled, along with the latest technology in the Navigation Aid and Meteorological Equipment (MET) systems, further improving safety and increasing the operational capability of the northern runway. .

To ensure a proper traveler experience and provide continuity of customer service while essential work was being carried out on the runway, the other airport, the new Dubai World Central (DWC), reopened and handled over 1,000 flights a week from various international operators including flydubai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Gulf Air, Air India Express and Qatar Airways during the 45-day period.

After a strong start to 2022, with more than 13.6 million travelers passing through DXB in the first quarter, the highly complex engineering project was completed on schedule in preparation for the peak travel season, with the expectation of a busy summer period, and the Soccer World Cup in Qatar leading to extra passenger influx towards the end of the year, as well as long-term growth over the next decade.

