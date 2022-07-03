Woman goes for routine exam and finds out she’s pregnant with quadruplets

American goes through a double pregnancy; case happens to one in 70 million people

American already had a daughter and was a stepmother of four



a resident of United States, identified as Ashley, was surprised to undergo a routine exam in February. Upon getting a checkup, she discovered that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Val. At first, she thought it was just one baby, but when she came back the following week for an ultrasound, she discovered that there were actually four. In an interview with Good Morning America, she said when the nurse “started the exam, she was looking at the screen and she wrote, ‘A, B’”. At this point, Ashley said she stopped and asked, “Wait, am I having twins?” In response, the doctor said: “Oh, I don’t know… I’m going out for a minute”.

According to her, when she returned to the doctor, it was confirmed that Ashley was expecting two boys and two girls and that she was going through a double pregnancy, a case that only happens to one in 70 million people. At first it was a shock for the couple, but now they are excited about the arrival of the babies, scheduled for the end of August. The couple opened a page on GoFundMe in an attempt to raise money to pay the costs. To date, they have raised approximately $9,000.

During the interview, Ashley recalled that she had problems getting pregnant and had miscarriages. “I had a hard time conceiving my daughter and I’ve had miscarriages in the past,” says the 35-year-old who works as a hairdresser. “So I feel like being able to be blessed with something this big is amazing.” Ashley is already a mother of a girl and a stepmother to three other children, daughters of her partner. Now, in all, there will be eight children. And the new members of the family already have defined names. The girls will be named Chesley and Chatham and the boys Chance and Cheston.