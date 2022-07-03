Women arrested in the US for having a miscarriage | World

Last April, American Lizelle Herrera, who had just lost a baby, was arrested and accused of having an abortion at her home in the state of Texas. A few months earlier, Brittney Poolaw was sentenced to four years in prison for “manslaughter” after miscarrying in the state of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma state passes the most restrictive abortion law in the US

Chelsea Becker, who had a drug addiction, was imprisoned in the state of California for 16 months after having a stillborn baby. And in 2015, Purvi Patel was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Indiana for “feticide” after seeking medical attention following a miscarriage. And they are not the only ones.

The United States is one of the countries on the American continent where more women are arrested for crimes associated with pregnancy, according to data from the National Advocates of Pregnant Women (NAPW) entity.

More than 1,700 women have been arrested or criminally prosecuted in the US on charges associated with their pregnancy since 1973 – the year abortion was legalized by US justice. Even with legalization, many women (especially the black and poor) continued to suffer lawsuits based on laws that do not address abortion itself.

“In the United States, there are literally hundreds of women who have been arrested and charged with ‘committing crimes against their fetuses.’ California.

2 of 4 Protest for abortion rights in New York on October 2, 2021 — Photo: BBC Protest for abortion rights in New York on October 2, 2021 — Photo: BBC

Dana Sussman, acting director of NAPW, tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service, that according to her organisation’s statistics, the number of such cases was around 400 between 1973 and 2000, but tripled. in the last two decades.

“In the last 15 years, according to the most recent data we have, around 1,300 cases have been reported. This shows that positions regarding the criminalization of pregnancy have notably radicalized during this period in the United States and hence our concern with what can happen from now on”, he points out.

Last week, the country’s Supreme Court (equivalent to the Federal Supreme Court in Brazil) overturned the decision that legalized abortion almost 50 years ago, known as Roe x Wade, and that served as a protection for many of the women tried on these grounds. were later cleared. From now on, termination of pregnancy will no longer be seen as a constitutional right and the limits imposed on pregnant women will depend on the laws of each state.

“If with Roe v Wade we saw this extraordinarily high number of cases of women indicted for abortion, now this should multiply as increasingly restrictive laws are passed to criminalize pregnant women,” says Sussman.

3 of 4 Photo shows a pregnant woman protesting for the right to legal abortion in the United States in Seattle, Washington, on Friday (24). She wears a T-shirt that says ‘the decision to have this baby was mine. That should be true for everyone.’ — Photo: Stephen Brashear/AP Photo shows a pregnant woman protesting for the right to legal abortion in the United States in Seattle, Washington, on Friday (24). She wears a T-shirt that says ‘the decision to have this baby was mine. That should be true for everyone.’ — Photo: Stephen Brashear/AP

While many states have said, for now, that they will only penalize doctors and clinics that perform abortions, legal experts fear this measure is just the beginning.

Last year, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers released a report noting that abortion bans in many states could lead to “supercriminalization” and “mass incarceration” across much of the country, not just of women, but of anyone who helps, advises or offers to terminate the pregnancy.

The case shocked the United States: in 2019, Adora Pérez was convicted and spent more than three years behind bars in California for the “murder of a human fetus”: she gave birth to a stillborn baby. The autopsy showed traces of methamphetamine in the baby, but there was no evidence that this was what caused the dead child to be born.

A few years earlier in Indiana, Bei Bei Shuai, a Chinese immigrant with a history of depression, was also charged with the murder of her unborn child after she survived a suicide attempt with rat poison while pregnant. She spent 435 days in prison.

According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, women in the US can be penalized for using banned substances during pregnancy in 23 states and, in more than half of the country, health professionals must report pregnant women suspected of drug use as “child abuse”.

The American Medical Association assures that harm to the fetus caused by drug use can vary from one substance to another and that in no case should it be considered child abuse. “Drug addiction is a treatable disease and not a criminal activity,” says the entity.

Sussman assures that, although most of the cases of women arrested in recent years have been due to the consumption of banned substances during pregnancy, other detention groups “show a roadmap of what we can expect going forward”.

“We’ve worked on cases where women didn’t wear a seat belt and allegedly drove recklessly, causing harm to the fetus. If they fall down the stairs and lose their baby, they go to jail,” says Sussman. “There was one case of a woman who was shot in the stomach and was charged with manslaughter for ‘exposing herself to a dangerous situation’.”

Howard explains that many of these arrests show a contradictory facet of law enforcement in the United States.

“Until now, a woman could intentionally terminate a pregnancy, protected by Roe x Wade, but could be penalized for ‘inadvertently harming’ a pregnancy. I mean, you could legally abort, but you could go to prison for a miscarriage or stillbirth. , something totally contradictory”, says Howard.

The academic explains, however, that many states were also already limiting the possibilities of abortion that pregnant women could have, even before last week’s change.

“Laws have been imposed on what types of abortions are legal, where they can be performed and how far into the pregnancy. So there are states where if you get an abortion at home using pills you can go to jail and if you do that after a certain stage too.”

4 of 4 Studies show that black women are most affected by the criminalization of abortion — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Studies show that black women are most affected by the criminalization of abortion — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Studies carried out by Sussman and Howard show that poor women, and especially black women, are the majority among those convicted since abortion was decriminalized in the country.

A few years ago, a Tennessee woman was arrested for attempting an abortion with a hanger, while a Mexican immigrant worker in South Carolina was convicted of using misoprostol, an abortifacient medication sent to her by her sister from Mexico.

“We see a disproportionate pattern of black, poor, rural women and drug users. I think the important thing here is to recognize how this is an extension of a more complex phenomenon of social exclusion and evidence of how the US criminal system is used more harshly against certain communities and races than against others.“, says Sussman.

However, the lawyer explains that, in these cases, the American Justice used different categories of criminal law to accuse pregnant women who were not directly linked to abortion.

“These are existing laws that were never intended to be applied in the context of pregnancy, but prosecutors tried to apply them because linking the crimes to pregnancy could fall within the protected cases in the Roe v Wade ruling.”

“In the context of spontaneous abortion, for example, we have seen cases where a pregnant woman is accused of manslaughter. That is, it was not about using an anti-abortion law, but using another existing law, such as the one that addresses the negligent murder of another human being, to condemn it”, he explains.

Howard warns that, as of now, “we are facing a scenario where many women will be investigated for having had a miscarriage and will have to prove that it was unintentional or face up to 20 years in prison.”

Data from the American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) indicate that at least 10% of pregnancies end in miscarriagesalthough the number could be much higher, as many women do not even know they are pregnant and end up having a miscarriage.

According to Sussman, behind the cases of the past and the possible criminalization of women from now on, the dispute over the issue of “fetal personality” – the conservative moral-religious conception that considers an embryo or a fetus to be a person with rights (as if an egg were the same as a chicken).

The expert ensures that the anti-abortion movement in the US has been very successful in normalizing the idea as “a legal concept and as a type of cultural concept recognized by society”, to the point that at least 38 states have so-called “fetal aggression laws”. .

Most were passed in 2004 after the murder of a pregnant woman at the hands of her husband (Laci Peterson) and sought to protect women from aggression during pregnancy. However, some laws were so vague that they led prosecutors to charge women with behavior they believe contributed to a miscarriage or stillbirth.

“One important thing to remember is that the two central decisions that guaranteed the right to abortion not only established that abortion is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution; they reject the concept of fetal personality,” says Sussman.

“From now on, I believe we will see more laws that will try to promote this idea and, with it, make the criminalization of cases related to pregnancy disproportionately greater. It’s a scenario that we were already seeing, in which pregnant women have fewer rights and are more legally vulnerable for the simple condition of being pregnant”, she adds.