World Doesn’t Want Afghanistan to Be Independent, Says Taliban Supreme Leader

The Emir of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, spoke during a meeting of clerics held at Uma Loya Jirga in Kabul edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – The leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, said on Friday that the world does not want Afghanistan to be independent and that it will not accept foreign orders on how to interact, even if an atomic bomb is used against it. Taliban. The leader spoke during a clergy meeting held at Uma Loya Jirga in Kabul.

This is the first time Akhundzada is known to have traveled from his base in Kandar to Kabul since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital in August last year.

He also reportedly said that the world should stop telling the Taliban how to run the country. His government has come under international pressure over the treatment of women.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Why is the world interfering in our affairs? They say ‘why don’t you do this, why don’t you do that?’ Why does the world interfere with our work?” asked Akhundzada.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

He described the Taliban’s success in taking Kabul and driving out US forces as “a war of belief and Sharia” and thanked those who “supported our Jihad”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The success of the Afghan Jihad is not only a source of pride for Afghans, but also for Muslims around the world,” Akhunzada said in the speech, according to the state-run Bakhtar news agency. (With information from the agency Fool).

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING