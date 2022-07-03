WWE Money in the Bank 2022 – Exact Theory!

This Saturday night, the WWE Network will broadcast one more of its pay-per-views – Money in The Bank, directly from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Check out the topics highlighted by WWE for tonight’s show below:

In the Men’s Ladder Match, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Madcap Moss will try to conquer the famous suitcase!

In the Women’s Ladder Match, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Raquel Rodriguez will try to conquer the famous suitcase!

Bianca Belair will put her RAW Women’s Championship on the line and will show her strength against Carmella!

The Street Profits will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles!

In pursuit of the spotlight, Natalya wants Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship!

Bobby Lashley wants to crush Theory and grab the WWE United States Championship in the process!

See all this and more today from 20 hoursin real-time coverage of Wrestling News.

Starting the main show, a promo for WWE Money in the Bank is aired, highlighting the two Ladder Matches, male and female.

With direct footage from the MGM Grand Garden Arena after the initial pyrotechnics effects, Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton welcome us. The first match of the night will be the Women’s Money in the bank Ladder Match.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans

– Liv Morgan captures the briefcase at the top of the stairs, winning the fight.

With this victory, Liv Morgan becomes Ms. Money in the Bank for the first time in history, being able to challenge any champion, anytime and anywhere.

Continuing the show, a promo will air for WWE SummerSlam, an event that will take place at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, on July 30th, with coverage by Wrestling Notícias.

A video of Cody Rhodes airs now, which was shown on the last Monday Night RAW, where he talks about recovering from his chest injury, which will take him out of the ring for nine months, also commenting on Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The match between Theory and Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship will follow. Let’s go to the video recapping the rivalry.

WWE United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

– Lashley applies a “Full Nelson” to Theory, causing him to tap-out.

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviews the new Ms. Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan. Visibly emotional, Morgan says she knows she can challenge any champion, anytime, anywhere, however, she says she never really expected to reach this level in her career. Morgan says she can be a champion at a WrestleMania for example. In closing, Morgan says that now all that remains is to celebrate.

The next match will be between Bianca Belair and Carmella, for the RAW Women’s Championship. A video recapping the entire rivalry is shown.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

– Belair applies a “KOD” to Carmella, followed by a pinfall.

Shortly after the match, as Belair celebrated in the corner, Carmella knocked her out and left the ring in the wake. Belair recovers and faces Carmella, who smiles wryly from the entrance ramp.

Returning to the commentators’ table, it is commented on the Last Man Standing Match, between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, which will take place at WWE SummerSlam, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There is also talk of the possibility of Logan Paul facing The Miz at the event.

We see a video of Paul challenging Miz to a match. It is announced that the “A-Lister” will respond to the challenge on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Back at the commentators table, now Michael Cole and Pat McAfee join Corey Graves. Play the music of the Usos and the WWE Tag Team Champions come to the ring for their next match.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey and Jimmy) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

– Usages apply a “3D” to Ford, followed by a pinfall.

After the fight, a replay of the countdown on Ford is shown, where it is possible to see one of his shoulders raised, that is, showing irregularity.

The Street Profits are very angry and unhappy with the referee’s mistake, while the Usos leave the ringside.

A very scary “promo” airs in the sequence, showing a dark scenario, inside a cemetery, however, it is not possible to see who is walking through it.

Ronda Rousey will then defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya. Let’s go to the rivalry video.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

– Rousey applies an “Armbar” to Natalya, causing her to tap-out.

Right after the fight, Liv Morgan’s music plays, who comes to the ring and announces the Money in the Bank cash-in. Sound the gong.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan

– Morgan does the “Roll-Up” on Rousey, winning the fight.

After the match, Rousey hands Morgan the title and hugs him. The Las Vegas crowd sings “you deserve it” to Morgan as she celebrates in the ring, quite emotional.

Back at the commentators table, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee again announce that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will face off at WWE SummerSlam. A video showing their long rivalry is shown.

The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will then take place in the main event.

After all the fighters have entered, Adam Pearce appears and says that an eighth contestant will be added, this being Theory. The former American champion makes his entrance to many boos. Sound the gong.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Madcap Moss vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. theory

– Theory knocks Riddle off the top of the stairs, capturing the briefcase.

Theory conquers the briefcase, now becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, being able to challenge the world champion anytime and anywhere.

The show ends with Theory celebrating at the top of the stairs.

End of show.