XP launches free undergraduate and graduate courses

On the 27th of June, the XP Educationpartner of XP Incmade the announcement that he would open a free college dedicated to technology. Apparently, in the first public notice, five courses will be offered to approximately 400 students, according to the company’s statement.

The XP faculty will offer some undergraduate courses in the technology area, such as: Data Science, Systems Analysis and Development, Information Systems, Database and Cyber ​​Defense. In this sense, according to Paulo Tarso, president of XP Educação, the need to train specialized professionals for the XP Inc market was the main motivation for creating a college.

“Today, one of the biggest corporate problems is the lack of newly trained professionals who are really qualified for the reality of work”, he said. In addition, Tarso also compared Faculdade XP with the initiatives of Google and Amazon, “which found it very difficult to find talent already ready for the needs of day-to-day work, and began to develop their own undergraduate schools”.

Therefore, it is worth mentioning that in addition to the undergraduate courses that will be offered at the college, there will also be the possibility of studying an MBA, that is, paid graduate courses aimed at business administrators and managers. In total, two postgraduate courses were added at Faculdade XP.

Finally, the company also launched a new digital platform aimed at the teaching-learning process, with more than 35 free courses in the area of ​​finance.