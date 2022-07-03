Yellow fever vaccine is offered by SUS and is part of the routine calendar

The best way to prevent disease is vaccination. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of vaccination has become more evident in Brazil and in the world. Through the vaccine, the body is protected from various viruses and bacteria that can seriously compromise health and can lead to death.

Like other routine vaccines, vaccination coverage against yellow fever, a hemorrhagic disease with high lethality, dropped in the country. A survey by the National Immunization Program System points out that many vaccines are no longer administered in health services since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Gradually, we have been working to recover this scenario of low vaccination coverage, with a lot of guidance and active search for these users, mainly. It is important that people seek services and ensure that they are protected, from routine doses, such as the campaign doses of Measles, Covid-19 and Influenza”, highlighted Fernando Virgolino, head of the Immunization Section of the Municipality of João Pessoa. .

In the Municipal Health Network, the yellow fever vaccine is offered to children from nine months old to adults up to 59 years old. However, people over the age of 60 should be vaccinated only if they reside in regions where yellow fever is transmitted or are traveling to areas where the disease is transmitted. For this group, the health status must be evaluated in order to offer vaccination upon medical prescription.

In the routine schedule, the first dose of the vaccine is indicated at nine months of age and the booster will be at four years of age. Furthermore, the vaccine is contraindicated for children under 6 months of age and people with a history of proven anaphylaxis in previous doses or related to substances present in the vaccine (chicken egg and its derivatives, bovine gelatin or others).

About the disease – Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus of the flavivirus genus, which stands out among the infectious diseases that can be prevented through vaccines, available free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) for people over six months of age.

The disease is common in 47 low- and middle-income countries in Africa and South America. With varying levels of severity and lethality, yellow fever is responsible for at least 60,000 deaths per year. According to estimates, in the period from 2000 to 2021, the disease had a fatality rate of 47.8%, considered high.

The risk of falling vaccination against yellow fever is the emergence of a new wave of the disease in Brazil. Health professionals warn that the incidence in large cities may favor the resurgence of urban yellow fever. It is not just yellow fever vaccination coverage that has fallen. According to a survey made available by DataSUS, this reality extends to other vaccines. For most immunizers available, coverage should be greater than 95%.