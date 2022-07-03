Zé Vaqueiro show at São João 2022 in Campina Grande has a record audience and closed doors 3 hours before it starts | Saint John 2022 in Paraíba

Full house with the largest number of people ever recorded in more than 20 days of São João 2022 de Campina Grande. This was one of the hallmarks of Zé Vaqueiro’s show, which had its gates closed three hours before it started, on Saturday night (2). At least 86,000 people attended the singer’s performance, according to the Fire Department. This is the audience record for this edition of the Festa Junina.

The other two largest audiences at the event this year were at concerts by Gusttavo Lima, with 72,000 people, and Mari Fernandez, with 60,000.

It rained all day in Campina Grande. But, as if by magic, the sky cleared to welcome the Pernambuco native, who had already performed at Conde, on the coast of Paraíba. Something that didn’t even seem to have happened, since the artist didn’t look a bit tired. On the contrary, he was pure energy, excitement, and gratitude.

The artist’s greatest hits rocked the beginning of the night. Lyrics and melodies were not only sung and danced, but felt by Zé and his fans.

Zé Vaqueiro at a show at São 2022 in Campina Grande

They were part of the repertoire, hits that won Brazil, such as “Volta mim bb”, “Eu tem medo”, “Cangote”, “Cena de amor” and “Letícia”.

“Today I am speechless to go up on this stage and know that the gates have closed. Knowing that this wonderful audience came, stayed and filled Parque do Povo. I just have to thank God for bringing joy to each of you,” she declared.

One of the fans who insisted on staying close to the idol is Íkaro Meneses, only 11 years old. His grandmother, Claudete Aparecida, works at São João. The biggest reward for the entire month of sweating was witnessing the happiness stamped on the grandson’s face, who couldn’t stop smiling and enjoying every moment in the singer’s presence. His eyes sparkled.

“I really like his songs”, said the anxious little one, before looking into Zé’s eyes.

And, of course, the hat – a great cowboy brand – was the accessory used by the artist on stage. With the piece over his head, he performed hymns from country music and romantic forró, such as “Pense em mim”, “Medo bobo” and “Agora vou sour”. There was also space for a village and brega icons, such as “Saudade da Rosa” and “Volte amor”.

Íkaro and Claudete, fans of Zé Vaqueiro, at the singer's concert at São João de Campina Grande

Crowd caused riot at the entrances to Parque do Povo

As the entrances to Parque do Povo were closed around 10 pm to avoid overcrowding, a disaffected crowd formed outside the venue. Some of the people who were unable to watch the Zé Vaqueiro show forced the bars that surround the space.

It was necessary for teams of the Military Police to take turns all night to prevent an invasion. Some of the bars were even ripped off. But no one was able to enter Parque do Povo without the consent of the security forces.