Zhou and Albon do well after impressive crash at Silverstone Formula 1 GP – Sports

the start of the British GP this Sunday morning was marred by an impressive accident involving several cars. the chinese Zhou Guanyugives Alfa Romeo, had the wheel of his car hit and overturned several times, stopping only on the guardrail of the road. Despite the shocking images and the difficulty in getting the driver out of the car, Zhou’s publicist said the damage was only material. Albon he also suffered a strong impact and took risks, but he is conscious.

Because of the protocols when the vehicle was overturned, it took a long time to get the driver out of the car on the fence. The pilot did not suffer any fractures, left the race track conscious and has already been evaluated at the hospital, from which he has already been discharged, as informed by the Alfa Romeo. The pilot has already left the hospital.

In addition to Zhou and Russell, the accident also involved other cars, such as those of Pierre Gasly, Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon and Esteban Ocon. Albon was also taken to the hospital. Alfa Romeo reported via its social media that “Zhou is conscious and is now at the circuit’s medical center to be evaluated”.

“Both drivers are conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in the course of the morning,” the FIA ​​said. The other riders returned to the box to wait for the restart of the stage. Aside from Zhou and Albon, Russell was the third driver to be cut from the race because of the accident. The Mercedes driver will not participate in the home stage.

On the way out of the formation lap, Latifi hit the car of George Russell, who lost control and hit the front wheel squarely on the Alfa Romeo car. The hit was on Zhou’s right rear wheel, who flipped over several times until he stopped off the track with the car facing down. The accident took on even greater proportions. Albon was hit very hard by Sebastian Vettel’s car and also hit Ocon and Tsunoda.