Zhou flips over after touching Russell at British GP start – Formula 1 News

A strong hit with Zhou even generated an attempt to invade England (Photo: Reproduction)

The race this Sunday (3) in England did not even reach the end of the first lap and was stopped after a strong crash involving George Russell, Alexander Albon, Guanyu Zhou and Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. At first, the only information we had was that the Alfa Romeo driver’s car had passed straight ahead at high speed, flipped and turned upside down.

It all started when, at the start, Pierre Gasly tries to pass between Russell and Zhou and hits the Mercedes driver. From there, it was a domino effect: Zhou took off at high speed, and the accident still took Tsunoda, Albon and Ocon. Immediately, the red flag was raised, and the lack of images showing the replay set the tone for the seriousness of the accident.

Russell quickly got out of the car and ran towards Albon to see if everything was ok with the Williams driver, who was also taking a long time to get out of the car. Tension took over the racecourse, as information came in that Zhou was still trapped in the cockpit upside down.

After a few minutes of total uncertainty, the news we had been waiting for: Alfa Romeo confirmed that Zhou was conscious, moving and being taken to hospital for examination. “Following the accident at the start of the British GP, Guanyu Zhou is conscious and at the circuit’s medical center for evaluation,” the team said via its official Twitter account.

After being sure that the Chinese driver was fine, F1 finally released the images of what had actually happened, and the scene is frightening: Zhou’s car not only turns upside down at high speed, but also flips and will stop between the railing and the protection barrier, very close to the bleachers.

Albon was also taken to the medical center for precautionary examinations, but conscious. “Alex was transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for check-ups following the initial lap incident. We will update when we have more information,” Williams said.

The impressive image of Guanyu Zhou (Photo: Reproduction)

