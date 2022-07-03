Zilu is spotted with Fábio Jr., assumes loved one and melts in a statement

Zilu appeared enjoying a night out with Fábio Jr. and melted into declaration on the web

Zilu Godoi has been enjoying life, so much so that the influencer has been spotted in recent weeks enjoying the night. At 63 years of age, 30 of which were married to Zezé Di Camargothe famous is now dating with Antonio Casagrande and not infrequently appears beside him.

A recent publication by Zilu gave rise to talk on social media, because the influencer went to celebrate a special date with her loved one in a show of Fábio Jr. In several clicks, Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife was caught on a night out with the singer and assumed how she feels about her boyfriend in romantic photos: “Suddenly you put your hand inside and pull the evil out by the roots. You know how to make me happy. Flesh and nail, soul mate, heart beats”, she melted, in an excerpt from the song by Fábio Júnior.

Antônio Casagrande also declared himself to his beloved on that festive night. First, Zilu posted a photo of the two together at the show, and then received the comment from the beloved: “Every day is time to contemplate our love and partnership!!!! And this weekend… Everything was perfect, with friends from the heart and lots of love involved!!!”, wrote Casagrande.

Even showing that she is happy and living her life, Zilu also used her profile recently to poke Graciele Lacerda, currently owned by Zezé Di Camargo: “I reached my limit! For a long time I’ve been facing a series of untruths, pins and indirects from a person, who, at the very least, should respect me as the mother of her fiancé’s children “, fired the influencer.