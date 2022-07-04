10 different breakfasts around the world

For most Brazilians, starting the day with bread and butter and a pingado is essential. So much so that we can’t even imagine how different breakfast in other countries can be. But the truth is that each region has its traditions, including the first (and most important) meal of the day.

Degusta has selected some of the most different breakfasts around the world, of course there are variations of all of them, but you can have a good idea of ​​what you will find if you want to spend some time in one of these places.

1- Netherlands





Hagelslag Photo: RG-vc / iStock

The Dutch also like to eat toast for breakfast, but the recipe is a little different from ours. The dish is called Hagelslag and consists of toast with butter, nutella or peanut butter on top, topped with chocolate sprinkles. That’s right, it’s a toast with sprinkles topping, a weird combination.

2- Japan





miso soup Photo: Yagi-Studio / iStock

The Japanese breakfast is very complete and looks more like lunch or dinner, compared to Brazilian meals. The most common dishes are: miso soup, vegetables, rice, fish and tamagoyaki, which is a sweet rolled omelet.

3- Germany





Pretzel Photo: bhofack2 / iStock

The German breakfast, or frühstück, is also hearty. Sausages, cold cuts, pretzels, cheeses, breads, boiled eggs and fresh fruits make up the menu, which is not so different from the breakfasts we find in Brazilian hotels. So this one is easier to deal with.

4- Tunisia





Photo: Candice Bell / iStock

A completely different breakfast from what we have here is the one from Tunisia. One of the most traditional dishes is lablabi, a spiced chickpea soup, which is customized to the taste of whoever is going to eat it. Sometimes it is complemented with pieces of crispy bread, yogurt, olives, among other ingredients.

5- India





chapati Photo: subodhsathe / iStock

Chapati bread, similar to pita bread, is very common in Indian breakfasts, in addition to Parathas and Puris, fried dough that look like pastel. Other items that make up the table during this meal are: lentils, vegetarian sausages, Indian tofu, baked potato and toast with banana and pepper.

6- England







Full English Breakfast Photo: vasiliybudarin / iStock

Very famous around the world, the English breakfast (called Full English Breakfast or Full English Fry-up) is known for being quite heavy, because it includes beans, bacon, eggs, sausages, toast and a type of chorizo. This meal is usually more consumed on Saturdays or on special occasions, during the week they prefer a more common bowl of cereal.

7- Jamaica





Ackee with salted fish Photo: bonchan / iStock

The Jamaican breakfast may surprise many Brazilians, because they usually eat ackee with salted fish. Ackee is a very common fruit in the country, which looks like a mixture of pear and guarana. The fruit is sautéed with cod, tomatoes, garlic, pepper and onion, forming a dish that combines sweet, salty and spicy flavors.

8- Italy





cornetto Photo: tanukiphoto / iStock

In the morning, the most classic choice of Italians is espresso or cappuccino, which is usually accompanied by a sweet, such as a cornetto or croissant, which can be filled with cream or nutella. Another item that is popular in the Italian breakfast is the sfogliatelle, a crispy dough like a thousand leaves with a sweet ricotta filling.

9- China





baozi Photo: insjoy / iStock

One of the most common breakfast dishes for Chinese people is yòu tiáo, fried dough sticks served with soy milk. Another darling is the bāozi, which are stuffed buns made in steam, they can be found in all shapes and sizes and have hundreds of varieties of filling.

10- Costa Rica





Gallo Pinto Photo: Stanislav Ostranitsa / iStock

The most common morning dish in Costa Rica is Gallo Pinto, which is a complete meal. A mixture of rice, red or black beans fried in the pan with peppers, onions and coriander, which can be accompanied by eggs, fried plantains, among others.