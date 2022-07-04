2-year-old girl is youngest to enter the society of geniuses

Isla McNabb is a girl like every other age of hers: she likes cartoons, goes to preschool and loves making new friends. However, her intelligence is out of the ordinary and has made her the youngest member of Clube Mensa, a society of international geniuses.

Jason and Amanda McNabb, the girl’s parents, decided to test their daughter’s IQ after she started naming objects around the house. Using toy letters, Isla named the chairs, the sofa, the TV and Booger, the family cat.

The girl took the IQ test in May, six months after turning 2 years old, and reached a 99th percentile of correct answers. This result puts her in the select group of 1% of the population that achieves the score. Privileged, no?

Unusual signs of intelligence

Jason said in an interview that some moments with his daughter were “raising the hair on the back of my neck”.

Isla had an affinity for the alphabet and had been sounding out the letters on her own. So the parents started teaching all the letters of a word, then the word alone. Thus, they tested the girl’s ability to put the letters together and hit the sound of the word.

Naming various colors, Isla passed the test.

She learned hundreds of words that, according to her parents, already exceed 500 terms – at just two years old.

Today, she also knows how to read, a skill that most children don’t develop until they are 6 or 7 years old. And to complete the list, Isla showed that she was capable of counting (even backwards) and writing!

Jason remembers one of the moments, when he wrote “red” – red in English – and the girl read it without difficulty.

“She sounded it out and said ‘red,’” her father said.

They wrote the name of other colors and the girl read them all too.

“Everything we put on, she seemed to learn right away. It was amazing,” Jason continued.

Test for the Mensa Club

Although Isla is only a 2-year-old girl, her psychologist indicated the society of geniuses, so that she could have a better direction, including at school.

Being from Kentucky, in the United States, parents don’t have to worry about moving to another country or traveling constantly. Just follow the meetings until Isla is old enough to attend the group on her own.

What is Club Mensa?

Mensa is the oldest and most popular high-IQ society in the world. Members must score 98% or higher on a standard IQ test to join the genius club.

In all, there are 134,000 members in 100 countries. The US has the largest number (57,000 people). Next comes the United Kingdom (21 thousand).

