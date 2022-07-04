3 characters will still die; know who

In Pantanal, three characters are yet to die. That’s if the remake being shown on Globo has the same unfolding as the original plot. The current soap opera, written by Bruno Luperi, is an adaptation of the text by his grandfather, Benedito Ruy Barbosa, which aired on Manchete in 1990. So far, the story has been faithful to the first version.

Several deaths have already marked Pantanal, following the original version of the story to the letter. This was the case of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), murdered by an outsider, Madeleine (Karine Teles), a victim of a helicopter accident, and Levi (Leandro Lima), eaten by piranhas after being shot by Juma (Alanis Guillen ).

Apparently, three more characters will kick the bucket until the end of the soap opera, just as happened in the plot aired 32 years ago. Check out, below, three deaths that will still move the plot of the nine:

Roberto (Caue Campos)

Youngest son of the villain Tenório (Murilo Benício) with Zuleica (Aline Borges), the young Roberto (Cauê Campos) had part of his ending altered. In the first version, the boy was swallowed by an anaconda. This time, he will be murdered by Solano (Rafael Sieg), the henchman hired by the victim’s father to kill Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

After the attempt on the firstborn of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), Solano will be caught by Roberto with a gun. Afraid of being ratted out by the witness, the killer ends the young man’s life and invents that he was eaten by a snake. But the body appears scenes later, with no sign of the animal’s attack.

Tenório (Murilo Benicio)

Tenório’s evil ways also have their days numbered. The bad character will be killed by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who decides to assume his passion for Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and goes to war with his ex-boss. The rivals have a settling of accounts in the last chapters of the soap opera, and the squatter takes the worst.

In the clash, Alcides shoots Tenório, who falls dead. To finish off, Maria Bruaca’s lover still throws the body of the disaffected one to be devoured by the piranhas in the river. At least that was the outcome of the original novel, in which, before the final confrontation, the villain tries to castrate the former employee, in order to end his ex-wife’s joy.

José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira)

In the last chapter of Pantanal, José Leôncio dies after marrying Filó (Dira Paes), the day after their wedding night. The farmer has a sudden illness in his living room and, on another plane, he finally meets his father, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). While the latter “rests”, Jove’s father (Jesuíta Barbosa) takes the place of the entity.

The last scene of the novel brings together José Leôncio and his grandchildren, children of Jove and Juma and José Lucas and Irma (Camila Morgado). In the distance, Filó accompanies the little ones, unable to see her late husband. “Why do only these children see this Old Man from Rio? If he really is my Zé Leôncio, why doesn’t he show up to me?”, asks the cook.

